Meet the New RHONY, Not Much Like the Old RHONY

What we talk about when we talk about Kyle and Mauricio’s separation.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photo: Bravo

When my phone goes off repeatedly in my pocket for more than a few minutes it can mean only one thing: Bravo drama. Well, sometimes it means my husband’s repeatedly butt-dialing me with Instagram video messages, but usually it means someone on Bravo got arrested, divorced, or caught cheating on their girlfriend with their best friend. Scandoval was the only time my phone vibrated as hard as when People announced Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are separating after 27 years of marriage — and on July 3 no less. Hello! Gossip writers need holidays too!

Watching this whole thing play out was a great illustration of what’s happened to Bravo culture in a post-Scandoval world. While all my contacts were mourning the fleeting nature of true love in text chains and DMs, those with TikTok weren’t caught unawares. Rumors had been swirling for weeks about Kyle’s relationship with new friend Morgan Wade, an openly lesbian country singer, with fans combing through their social-media posts to see who was tagged in which photos at a family wedding, how often Mauricio and Kyle had been commenting on their posts, and all sorts of other digital breadcrumbs to show what they believed to be the truth: that Kyle was leaving Mauricio for a much younger woman. (There’s a great breakdown of the theories and evidence here. I’m not gonna lie, I’m kind of convinced, but naturally it’s all guesswork.)

Speculation got so intense that Kyle and Mauricio had to issue a joint statement on July 4 when they should have been enjoying some of Kim Richards’s famous chicken salad. “In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” it reads. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

There are a few things about all of this the Institute needs to address. The first is the inclination of fans to go full-on amateur detective like they’re Misty from Yellowjackets. (She is the best character on the show and the second season was amazing. We will not be taking questions at this time.) After Raquel and Sandoval’s lightning-bolt necklaces, it now seems like everything is a clue in some major drama that’s just waiting to be uncovered — Kyle and Mauricio can’t just have a strained marriage, she has to be having an affair with a woman — and I worry this isn’t a sustainable way to engage with the shows. Yes, it’s fun, but if we’re spending all of our time trying to read the tea leaves just to figure out the tea, will it even be worth it when the show airs? What if we find out, as one popular TikTok theory posits, that Morgan is actually Kyle’s AA sponsor and that’s why they got so close so suddenly? If that’s true and there’s no funny business going on, we’re sure going to look like fools, right?

Kyle, for her part, seems to be officially fed up with this sort of behavior. When she posted a picture of her whole family together at the wedding of Kim’s daughter Whitney, one fan wrote, “We love ‘damage control’ Kyle,” implying that Kyle posted the picture of her and Mo in close proximity to dispel the rumors TikTokers were feasting on. Kyle responded, “If y’all like to read into every single crumb, read into this 🖕 .” (Okay, the finger I understand, but the y’all? Is it because they’re all wearing cowboy hats from Kemo Sabe?) But what really struck me about the couple’s non-denial denial statement — that wasn’t even written on Notes app, the audacity! — is the sentence saying, “We ask to be able to work through our issues privately.” Know who would have loved to work out their issues privately? Denise Richards and her husband. Know who else would have loved to work out her issues privately? Erika Jayne. Kyle certainly didn’t have any trouble airing those issues quite publicly.

Being a reality star, which both Kyle and her husband are at this point, is about working your issues out publicly, even the difficult ones. We don’t tune into these shows to watch Kyle just tool around in her improbably small motor vehicle, we tune in to see her sister accusing her of stealing a house in the back of a limo. Kyle has given us a lot over the years: her struggles with eating disorders, her struggles with her family, her struggles trying to keep her husband off of the weed gummies on group trips to Hawaii. But this is a big one and, I’m sorry, just because she doesn’t want to talk about it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t.

Speaking of which, the first cries on Twitter in response to the news were, “I need Andy and a camera.” Yes, the crew of Vanderpump Rules got cameras up again in the wake of Scandoval and that made total sense. Not only was it a huge story, it affected the entire cast — we needed to see how everyone would deal. But we can’t let this become the expectation every time there’s breaking Bravoleb news. Yes, we want to see what Kyle is going through, but what does the rest of the cast have to contribute to this? Do we really need Crystal Kung Minkoff to get off her couch to go talk about Kyle’s marriage? Maybe! But probably not.

Still, fans got their wish and filming has resumed, but maybe this has less to do with preserving the story and more to do with keeping the Bravolebs in line. Sandoval was clearly waiting until filming wrapped to possibly dump Ariana and start his relationship with Raquel for real. That didn’t go according to plan. In February, Robyn Dixon got called to the principal’s office (a.k.a. Watch What Happens Live) when she talked about her husband Juan’s infidelity on her podcast while actively trying to keep it out of the last season of RHOP. This is a strategy as old as time (remember when Countless Luann essentially signed her divorce papers in her town car on the way home from a RHONY reunion taping so she wouldn’t have to tell Andy about it?), but it seems to be happening more frequently and Bravo wants to quash it. After all, what good is Kyle’s separation if it can’t be used for content and entertainment?

There is a lot of drama in this separation already, we don’t need to make any more where there isn’t. At the same time, a good reality star should know their position, and that is to either “mention it all” on television or get another job. What I’m saying is, as fans, let’s let the whole thing play out. Yes, we’re all excited for another Scandoval, but we can’t jump the gun. But if you ever want to talk about Bravo drama, know that my phone is always on vibrate.