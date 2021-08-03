Is Bethenny Back? Is Sheree? Who Cares!

Not all the news, but all the news you actually care about.

THE BEE’S KNEES: Our girl Kyle Richards is scared of many things: flying, surgery, not being able to do the splits at parties. But there is one that we didn’t even know about: bees. Not only is she afraid, but she’s also incredibly allergic. She posted on her Instagram Story that she walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times. When she tried to use her EpiPen, she couldn’t get it to function and had to call an ambulance.

It doesn’t seem so dramatic until you watch the security-camera footage of her freaking out, thinking that her hair is full of bees (what, was she on ketamine?), and jumping in the pool multiple times to get the insects off of her. The video is so wild, it made CNN!

In her Instagram post she thanked the firefighters who answered her 911 call and those at the hospital “for responding so fast and taking such good care of me. Including helping me through my panic attack. And for repeatedly having to convince me there were no more bees in my hair.”

This might sting a little less (girl, you thought I could resist myself?) if Kyle manages to sell her old house, the one we see Sutton Stracke living in on this season of RHOBH. Her daughters Farrah and Alexia just listed the house with, of course, The Agency for $6.75 million. Richards-Umanskys listed the house last June for $5.95 million before pulling it from the market. Maybe it’s worth more now because Sutton lived there. Or because it’s bee free.

TIER A PERSONALITY: Things aren’t looking great for our resident grifter Jen Shah. TMZ reported that federal prosecutors named Shah as a “Tier A” suspect who is “responsible for orchestrating the broader scheme.” Shah is accused of being one of the people in charge of a telemarketing scheme that targeted senior citizens with fraudulent products. Two of the other “senior participants” in the case, who were on the same tier as Shah, have been sentenced to 78 months and 60 months in prison for their crimes. That’s even more months than Joe Giudice served, which means that, while things aren’t looking good for Jen, at least she’s in the running for the title of longest prison sentence for a Bravo cast member.

A GAY OLD TIME: If you weren’t already excited about the next season of RHOSLC, there’s even more non-Jen related drama. Hospital sniffer Mary Cosby recently took to Instagram to say she blocked castmate Heather Gay on Instagram because she is a racist. She offered no evidence to support this claim, but did add, “She’s a #karen if [you’re] not African American then you will not know!” I don’t care what it takes — more money, an extra supply of Adderall — please get those editors working overtime and get this season on the air STAT.

THE END OF ‘DAYS’: Peacock is going hard after the Housewives demographic. Not only is the streaming service giving us Real Housewives All-Stars, the reboot of Real Housewives of Miami, and the Kyle Richards Christmas movie, now they’re doing a five-episode limited series that is a continuation of Days of Our Lives with Lisa Rinna and soap legend Deidre Hall reprising their iconic roles with iconic hair. Don’t worry, the Institute has a (fancy, commercial-free) subscription and will be sharing the log-in with all enrollees.

MIAMI HEAT: It looks like Real Housewives of Miami might be worth the price of that Peacock membership on its own. “Page Six” reports exclusively that the cast is filming in Montauk — which is Summer House territory — and staying at an $8 million mansion, “which they found through Nest Seekers International’s Sara Burack.” Hmm. I wonder who told “Page Six” this exclusively? Hmm. Any ideas, SARA?!

During the trip, the EMTs were called to treat rumored cast member Julia Lemigova. Apparently she got too much sun and had to have an IV but didn’t go to the hospital. I’m not sure if you’re aware, but Julia is already your new favorite Housewife. Not only is she the last Miss USSR, which is fucking badass on its own, she is also married to tennis great Martina Navratilova, which is even more badass. Now she’s forcing people to call an ambulance because she got overheated? That is Victoria Denise Gunvalson Jr. level foolishness, and I am here for every second of it.

RIDING INTO THE SUNSET: I know it’s not strictly Real Housewives related, but I feel like the fandoms of Housewives and Selling Sunset overlap enough that we can talk about Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, her boss and the shortest living man on television. The two acknowledged their relationship on Instagram this week. I know what your next question is and, yes, that is the same one who dated officemate and co-star Mary Fitzgerald. So, yes, even if you don’t watch this show, I know you’re a fan of reality TV dramz, so enjoy!

ERIKA UPDATES: Not a ton on the Girardi lawsuit front these past two weeks, but Variety’s resident Bravoholic Kate Aurthur talked to some legal experts about how the case might impact Erika Jayne’s performance on the show and how the show might impact the legal proceedings. Definitely worth a read, if only because it mentions my recaps. Things aren’t looking great for Tom, though. The price of his house just got slashed from $13 million to $9.98 million. Also there are $6 million in liens against the property so, yeah.

TAXED TO THE MAX: Shocking absolutely no one, Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK, a fanny pack filled with toenail clippings, owe $1.3 million in unpaid taxes, the Sun discovered. This all tracks. Rumored RHOC cast member and former friend of Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Noella Bergener, and her personal injury lawyer husband also owe $5.8 million in back taxes. She isn’t even on the show yet and she already fits in.

IT’S ALL HAPPENING (AGAIN): Vanderpump Rules star and vowel depository Scheana Shay (née Marie née Jancan) is officially engaged to Brock Davies, her hot slab of Australian rugby player and baby daddy. Oh, how funny. The engagement comes right as the show’s ninth season is wrapping up filming. What a coinkydinky Apple Juicy. To celebrate, here is a picture of her fiancé in a Speedo.

OOH LA LA: Lisa Vanderpump is expanding her restaurant empire. The Paris hotel in Las Vegas sent out a press release yesterday announcing the creation of Vanderpump à Paris bar and lounge in its hotel. It will be her second Vegas property, after the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Ceasar’s Palace. The press release says, “Vanderpump à Paris will be located adjacent to the Paris Las Vegas front desk.” Sounds … classy.

