Vacations, All We Ever Wanted

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Bravo

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND: What the hell is going on with the RHONY reunion? Oh no, that’s not me asking you. That is actually the subject line of an email from Bravo’s head of production to just about everyone in the company, because so far it seems like all we’re getting is a shrug emoji and a promise to do better next year. This week marks the end of RHONY’s sad, sad 13th season, and it is so bad they haven’t even filmed a reunion yet, which is usually taped three-ish weeks before the finale airs so it will be ready after the final episode. It hasn’t even been shot yet, so we’ll have a lag between the last episode and what we eventually see.

But no one’s even sure what we’ll see. Earlier this week, Bravo’s mascot-in-chief Andy Cohen said on his radio show it will be filmed in a week or two, and since Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps are out of town, it will probably be a virtual reunion. So that means we’re at least a month out from seeing the first reunion episode? No thanks. Just keep it. Also, how far can Ramona and Luann be? Make them come back! Are they in charge of how this reunion works?

This is all while rumors are swirling in the wake of RHONY’s worst season of all time, both creatively and ratings-wise. RadarOnline (so, yeah, grains of salt the size of Kim Zolciak’s lips) published an article saying that the show was about to go on permanent hiatus. That seems crazy until you remember the reunion hasn’t been filmed, which means the cast for next season hasn’t been decided, which means filming for next season is postponed, which means … yeah, permanent hiatus. (Also, see what happened to RHOD below.)

Housewives Instagram also made a big deal about this DeuxMoi posting about an alleged overheard conversation between two Bravo execs at the Rainbow Room talking about the fate of RHONY. According to this, they’re only going to keep Ramona and Eboni K. Williams; Luann will once again be demoted to “friend of” to focus on her cabaret; and Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Bethenny Frankel are all back in the mix. I don’t believe any of this to be true — I don’t think Bravo execs really even eat in the Rainbow Room, and Bethenny came out on Twitter to put the talk of her return to rest for good. I mean, let’s take this one step at a time and get the reunion in the can first.

GHOST OF ALL-STARS PAST: Well, Dorinda will be back on Real Housewives, but it might not be in the way that everyone wants. According to all the gossips (who were right about the first Real Housewives All-Stars, which will air on Peacock this fall), the filming for the second season is about to start in a few weeks and will take place at Blue Stone Manor, Dorinda’s house that is haunted by the spirits of a million turds left on the carpet by Ramona’s dog Coco. Joining her is going to be a bunch of women who are no longer on the shows, including Victoria Denise Gunvalson Jr., Jill Zarin, Brandi Glanville (say her name three times and she shall appear), Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, and the Widow Armstrong. At the end of the series, does the only Housewife left alive get to return to her show? Probably. My money’s on Brandi.

TEXAS, MESSED WITH: I’m sure you’re all aware Bravo currently has “no plans” for a return to RHOD in 2022, which means that the show is effectively canceled. Bravo hates to cancel a Housewives outpost and risk making the whole franchise look like a late-stage game of Jenga, but the last time they did this to a show, it was RHOM, and that took eight years before it got picked up and relaunched on Peacock. Producers tried to refocus the show on Tiffany Moon and D’Andra Simmons and even tested a few other women with them, but it wasn’t going well, so they decided to axe it. Yeah, low ratings and the cast being incredibly racist really does put a damper on a show.

ALL HAIL THE QUEEN: Garcelle Beauvais absolutely murdered Teddi Cougar Mellencamp on Twitter this week. After the Queens of Bravo posted that Teddi said on her podcast that she overheard Garcelle tell production at Kyle’s Christmas dinner, “Why is she even here and why does she get to have an opinion?” (good question), Garcelle responded, “Well, that’s not true … I said it in front of her while we were filming.” Love to see it. Stay buried, Teddi. Stay buried.

ERIKA UPDATES: Things are looking even worse for Tom Girardi than they did already. He’s been officially disbarred and was spotted entering a Burbank, California, assisted-living facility rather than the giant mansion that the trustees of his bankruptcy are trying to sell. Earlier this week, the trustee handling the bankruptcy of his law firm, Girardi Keese, filed papers saying the firm is $101 million in debt and also said that the records were old and conflicting and that “the debtor’s accounting offices were not well maintained.” As part of the firm’s assets and liabilities, the $25 million the firm loaned Erika’s entertainment company was listed. “Page Six” compiled how that money was supposedly spent. In a “legal demand letter” the trustees sent to Erika’s attorney, they spelled out that from 2008 to 2020, more than $14 million was used to pay her American Express bills, more than $1.5 million was used to pay choreographers, and nearly that much was made in “unknown purchases.” This just gets messier and messier with each passing week.

ANIMAL HUSBANDRY: The RHONJ Househusbands are notorious party animals, and now you can pay a measly $2,000 to spend a weekend getting wasted with them in Vegas. Joe Gorga, Frank Catania, Joe Benigno, Bill Aydin, and Evan Goldschneider are hosting a trip to Caesar’s Palace (home to the Vanderpump Cocktail Gardens) in November. Fans will get an open-bar party hosted by the husbands, photo opportunities with them, and tickets to a concert called “Sinatra Meets the House Husbands,” which I hope means a Magic Mike strip show with a hologram of Old Blue Eyes. I’ve asked Vulture to foot the bill so that I can recount this epic weekend for all of you, but they’re cheap, so we might have to start a GoFundMe or maybe an OnlyFans.

A GRAIN OF SALT LAKE: The RHOSLC trailer is here and it is magnificent.

HOUSEWIVES INSTITUTE SOCIETY PAGES:

• Kandi Burruss had breast-reduction surgery. She is fully recovered and, one would assume, resting a bit more lightly.

• Falynn Guobadia is pregnant with her boyfriend Jaylan Banks’s child. Does this mean she’s already over Porsha Williams stealing her husband?

• There are rumors that Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll are dating, which Austen says would be a “shitshow.”

• Caroline Manzo looked absolutely stunning celebrating her 60th birthday. There were no clowns in attendance. Not even Danielle Staub.

• Kandi’s restaurant OLG got its second “C” rating from the Atlanta Health Department. Well, does anyone go there for the food anyway?

• Lucky us, a judge ruled that Shannon Beador’s daughters can be on the next season of RHOC against their father’s wishes. Now David can go back to being hot and dead behind the eyes and leave us alone.