We Do Not Stan

In last week’s Vanderpump Rules recap, I came hard after Katie Maloney Schwartz Maloney, who I have long called the meanest woman on television, and the dues-paying members of the Housewives Institute were not very happy in the comments. Some said I was a misogynist and some said that I was being willfully ignorant of the fact that Katie went on the trip because production forced her to and she needed to make her money. After getting stroppy with a few of you, I thought, You know what? I’m going to write The Case Against Katie Maloney in the newsletter where there is no comments section, so hahahahaha.

But then I had a better idea, mostly due to the preponderance of comments like this one from the excellently named HighBabyGorgeous: “I love Brian’s recaps, but it is upsetting how he has missed the mark with this one. Schwartz is the awful one. SCHWARTZ.” Yes, Tom Schwartz is also awful. Remember when he told Katie that he hated the sound of her voice? Remember when he never stood up for her in any fight ever? Remember when he refused to ask her to marry him? Remember when he poured a beer on her head and tried to tell her it was for her own good? Remember when his dick wouldn’t work?

Okay, that last one was a Katie low blow, but these two have spent more time terrorizing each other than loving each other since the very first episode of this here program aired a decade ago. But the subtext of these comments — and others like them, which we’ll get to in a moment — is that if you hate Katie, you have to love Schwartz, and if you hate Schwartz, you have to love Katie. Well, I am here to remind you that two people can be awful at the same time.

I’ve been seeing this more and more in the online discourse about our favorite shows. Katie and Tom make up one example. Another is the feud between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, which takes up more of my brain cells than Teresa ever possessed. The battle lines on this one have been drawn for about as long as they have with Katie and Tom, but tensions are reaching a fever pitch now that the Giudice-Ruelases and the Gorgas are officially estranged. My allegiance is to hating Teresa, which makes many people assume that I support Melissa. (They are correct; I do.) But there are plenty of people out there who hate Melissa and feel that they then need to find justifications for Teresa’s behavior, which in my mind is indefensible. Everything has become sides, and if you’re not on one, you’re on the other. It seems like fans are making it impossible to love both Teresa and Melissa or hate both Teresa and Melissa.

This has been very pronounced for the past couple of seasons on RHOBH, particularly with last season’s feud between Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna. Did Rinna oversell Kathy’s rampage after a night out at the club? Most definitely. Did Kathy probably use a gay slur in a nightclub? I would bet money on it. As annoying as Rinna was, it doesn’t mean that we have to love kooky Aunt Kathy, who is admittedly pretty lovable for a woman who skipped the finale cast party so that she could attend Donald Trump’s Super Bowl party at Mar-a-Lago. The same goes for the squaring-off between Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke. You can like one, you can like both, you can hate one, or you can hate both. These are all viable options, but the discourse seems intent on squeezing people toward one side or the other.

I don’t want to get all political (he says after dropping the T-bomb in the last paragraph), but I think this is a symptom of living in a society that is so ideologically segregated. We’re so used to digging into our side of the aisle and making fun of the other one that it has transferred to Housewifery. I think the other bad influence at play is stan culture, particularly on Twitter, which is where I consume most of my online Housewives content. We’re seeing more and more communities like Nicki Minaj’s Barbs, who are rabid for their favorite Housewife and will obliterate anyone who disagrees. (TreHuggers, am I right?) This makes it impossible to love anyone who is on the other side of an argument with such a person. I also feel like these online sides are leading the women to pick their sides as well, tuning into the fans that applaud them and doubling down with their backing. Once the shows turn into sides, well, then it’s just boring for all of us.

One of my favorite things about Housewives fandom is that every woman in the franchise has fans who love her and fans who hate her, sometimes even for the same reason. One person’s “Ugh, Sonja Morgan is an annoying drunk” is another person’s, “Oooh, Sonja Morgan is such a fun drunk!” I love to talk to people who disagree with my stances to see where they’re coming from and try to explain where I’m coming from. But when everything is boiled down to sides, it becomes more like warfare, a kind of sniping that isn’t a fun argument but a vicious fight. What I really want is for us to be able to talk about these things with interest in and compassion for each other’s opinions. At the end of the day, no matter how you feel about the individual women, we all love the franchise, we all love the shows, we all love Bravo. Let’s keep that in mind while we’re chatting. Oh, and next time I go in on someone in the comments, remind me I wrote this.