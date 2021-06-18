How the creators of Kevin Can F**k Himself made two shows at the same time.

Murphy and Mary Hollis Inboden in a single cam scene. Photo: Jojo Whilden/AMC

The single-cam side of Kevin Can F**k Himself is where the consequences of Kevin’s actions are laid bare, the spine around which the series is built. That’s where we find out about his financial betrayal and see how much Allison is breaking down in its wake; he has crushed her dreams of buying a nicer house, which she views as the ticket to the perfect life. It’s also where we see her and Patty become friends and put themselves in danger, buying and selling drugs and contemplating serious crimes.

While the multi-cam tends toward shots that capture the breadth of the set, the single cam is often lensed to communicate that we are now inside Allison’s head, seeing her hometown of Worcester, Massachusetts, as she sees it. The idea to focus single-cam scenes on shadows and imperfections came from the late filmmaker Lynn Shelton, who was deeply involved in the show’s early creative process and planned to direct the pilot. Production was supposed to begin in March 2020 but was postponed by the pandemic; in May 2020, Shelton died unexpectedly of acute myeloid leukemia. When Oz Rodriguez later took over directorial duties on the pilot, he and the team often placed Allison where she could never be in the multi-cam: in the center of the frame, with the camera zoomed in to capture every subtle change in her expression.

Noelle Valdivia, one of the show’s writers, says the staff focused on establishing Allison’s arc before looking for classic sitcom plots that could “elucidate her story and allow it to motivate her and expand on what she was feeling.” They worked tropes like “twins” and “fake funeral” — “anything that could have been on an episode of Punky Brewster” — into scripts where they could complement what was happening in the other part of the episode.

That approach allows the writers to show how the events on one side influence the other. When Kevin decides to roast a pig to use in a chili recipe, then abandons it in the yard, Allison and Patty find themselves staring at the animal still on its spit a day later. While the multi-cam presents this as funny, in the single cam “you see the reality of it,” says Armstrong. “That Allison has to clean it up, and it’s disgusting and rotting and probably going to sit there for another three days if she does nothing about it.”

Kevin and his sidekicks only appear in the single-cam scenes in Allison’s occasional fantasies. This “real” world belongs entirely to her and Patty, the only characters who move regularly between the two halves of the show. Inboden and Murphy both say the multi-cam scenes made them think about the actresses who had played the wife role in the past. “It was challenging to be a female in that environment after having looked through the filter of what Kevin Can F**k Himself is trying to do,” says Inboden. “It was hard to sit on the couch in that environment and not go, This is gross. This is unfair.”

Murphy recalls a day on the multi-cam set when they were shooting a scene in which Petersen had to regurgitate steak all over her while giving himself the Heimlich maneuver. “At the end of the day, I was like, Fuck this. It was a good look into the world of so many women who didn’t have the luxury of then going into a single-cam world and showing people an alternate side of themselves.”

“We have shattered the way you see the multi-cam experience now,” says Dokoza. “You can’t watch those scenes like you don’t know what’s happening in the single cam.”