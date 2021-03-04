How to Give Netflix, Hulu, and Other Streaming Services As Gifts

Photo: Netflix

The gist: If Netflix’s algorithm hasn’t already suggested a show (or five) that piques your interest, you might just be impossible to please. The streamer is constantly churning out content ranging from prestige cinema to trashy reality shows and everything in between. The past month alone has had the world buzzing about chess and Princess Diana again, thanks in part to titles like The Queen’s Gambit and The Crown, so why not get your uninitiated loved ones acquainted — or reacquainted — with what the streaming service has to offer.

How to gift it: A gift card! To give Netflix, you can buy $30, $60, or $100 gift cards, either online or in stores like Walmart, Target, or Best Buy. And unlike some other services’ gift subscriptions, a Netflix gift card can apply to new and existing subscribers. They can redeem those cards on Netflix’s website and then finally go to town on The Queen’s Gambit.