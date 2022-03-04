Photo: Lionsgate

If you’re reading this, it’s because you sought out information on how to pitch Vulture or an editor directed you here. We know that pitching outlets such as ourselves can be vexing, and while we can’t eliminate all the vexation from the process, this guide will hopefully keep it to a minimum.

General Guidelines

➽ Know Vulture: If you’re going to write a good Vulture story, you first need to understand what we consider a good Vulture story. The surest way to achieve that is by reading us regularly to internalize the tone and perspectives typical of our articles. You’ll notice common traits: Our stories come from a place of familiarity and understanding. They’re thoughtful and measured — we don’t trade in outrage or knee-jerk reactions. When appropriate, the language is playful; in all cases, it’s lively. And the observations, questions, and assertions in our articles are varying degrees of surprising, insightful, and amusing. The best pitches have an unmistakable Vulture quality and would be hard to imagine getting published by anyone else.

➽ Make sure the story hasn’t already been done: When you have an idea that feels right for us, the first step is to see if we’ve already published a similar article. Then see if our competitors have already published one.

➽ Keep your pitch short: Lead with the headline and get to the central idea quickly and succinctly. Convey what’s interesting about the subject and why we should care and give a sense of your voice as a writer and the tone you hope to strike with the piece. Be sure to include the key takeaway or a single grabby observation, insight, or reveal that will hook your audience.

➽ Be mindful of pegs: We do our best to elevate great stories at timely moments in pop culture. When considering what makes something “timely,” we encourage you to think beyond the obvious pegs of theatrical calendars and anniversaries and look for other reasons (like a streaming release, a death, or an instance of history repeating itself) why a pitch might be of interest at a given moment.

➽ Quality, not quantity: Pitches should be timely, unique, and well-considered. You should not be able to swap out a show or talent name and be able to recycle the pitch. And if you pitch us more stories in a given timeframe than you would be able to realistically deliver, it’s a sign you may be throwing too much at the wall.

➽ Show us you can handle the pitch: Linking to examples of past work that has a style, tone, or format that’s similar to what you’ve pitched can help inspire confidence that you are capable of executing on your idea. Be sure to share any experience, expertise, or insight you have that makes your point of view unique and valuable. Finally, if you’re pitching an interview-based story, show us you’ve thought through a strategy for securing access to your desired subjects.

What We Don’t Want

Sometimes it’s easier to explain what we want by explaining what we don’t want, which includes:

➽ Reviews: We have staff and trusted freelance critics to handle reviews of new releases. If you want to write criticism, you should pitch us a more focused angle that emphasizes a specific aspect of the work or that considers a group of thematically related works together.

➽ Basic Q&As/press-junket coverage: “I have X person for Y minutes ahead of Z project” is not a pitch we’ll green-light. We have plenty of formats for interviews (see below) and encourage you to pitch within that criteria.

➽ Song/music-video/playlist premieres: To the extent that we even do these, our staff handles them.

➽ Profile of A-list talent: Meaty, insightful profiles are a big part of what we do, but we have a roster of staff writers who generally take them on. If you haven’t written for us before (or recently), we aren’t likely to accept a profile pitch that doesn’t fall into one of the specific formats detailed below.

➽ Satire/fiction: Not us.

➽ Pre-written/spec articles: If it wasn’t pitched to us as an idea, that means it wasn’t written with us in mind, and we’re not going to want it.

➽ Pitches that involve any of the following phrasings (because nine times out of ten these ideas are either too broad or too esoteric to be interesting):

“The problem with X is Y.”

“Why now is a perfect time to watch/listen to/read/attend X.”

“X is good/the best/bad, and I am going to tell you why.”

“I want to write about X because it is more relevant now than ever.

“Can I rank X’s body of work, just because?”

“I’d like to round up [insert identity-based grouping] comedians/actors/authors you should know.”

What We Do Want

Vulture is organized in large part by subject, with editors in charge of each coverage area who handle freelance assigning for that beat. Further down you’ll find details on what each specific subject editor wants from pitches. But first we want to walk through the formats we regularly use across all subjects. We encourage you to be familiar with these Vulture staples and pitch within them when it makes sense.

Where Do I Send My Pitch?

We don’t have dedicated editors for every subject we cover, so if you don’t see one below, send your pitches to the contact(s) listed for general features. Be aware that we assign far fewer stories and have a generally higher bar for peripheral subject areas.

Movies: Melissa León (melissa.leon@vulture.com)

TV: Julie Kosin (julie.kosin@vulture.com), Genevieve Koski (genevieve.koski@vulture.com)

TV recaps: TVrecaps@vulture.com

Music: Alex Suskind (alex.suskind@vulture.com)

Comedy: Megh Wright (megh.wright@nymag.com)

Lists/recommendations: Emily Heller (emily.heller@voxmedia.com), Ray Rahman (ray.rahman@vulture.com)

Streamliner: Eric Vilas-Boas (evb@vulture.com)

Podcasts: Ray Rahman (ray.rahman@vulture.com)

Video games: Emily Heller (emily.heller@voxmedia.com)

Internet culture: Dee Lockett (dee.lockett@nymag.com)

General features: Katherine Brooks (katherine.brooks@vulture.com), Neil Janowitz (neil.janowitz@vulture.com)

Tip Line

Have an interesting lead you’d like to bring to our attention? Drop us a line at stories@vulture.com!

Managing Expectations

We do our best to respond to pitches, but we can’t possibly reply to them all. Wait at least two days before following up, and please refrain from doing so in excess. The surest way to not hear back is by ignoring the guidelines we provided above.