No Way Home’s Spider-Men (and That Fake Butt) Are Going on Demand

Tom Holland is so sly. Just a day after coyly — nay! strategically — admitting on Late Night With Seth Meyers that one of the three Spider-Men in No Way Home has a padded ass, Marvel and Sony announced the digital and physical release of the Spidey-hit film. I almost have to respect the hustle of trying to push this movie to the top because now fans are busy trying to figure out who has the fake(!) butt(!). An argument could be made for any of them, but it’s hard to properly conduct an investigation without having the source material (i.e., Spider-Man: No Way Home) at your disposal. But starting on March 22, the blockbuster will be available to purchase on digital platforms, and on April 12, you can get it physically on DVD/Blu-ray.

of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!



Pre-order now: https://t.co/Rythp0WfkU pic.twitter.com/pOmV6y3lJr — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022

Soon you can start making your case for why a certain Spider-Man has an extra-cushioned derrière with all the evidence to back you up. Though let’s not lose sight of the other superior booties in Spider-Man movies past.