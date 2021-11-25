How to Turn Motion Smoothing Off on Your TV

Photo: Getty Images

This article was originally published on July 24, 2019. Since many readers are presumably visiting the homes of relatives who have this ghastly setting enabled, we’re reposting it now. Also see our stories about the history of motion smoothing and our advice on how to talk to your loved ones about it.

Likely pre-installed on your brand new television set is a little-known, much-maligned feature known as “motion smoothing,” responsible for making everything you watch look like a daytime soap. For those who feel there is something terribly off about it, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to fix it. Help your TV show movies the way they were supposed to look!

Samsung

1. Go to the “Settings” menu

2. Select ADVANCED SETTINGS

3. Select CLARITY

4. Turn off both MotionPlus and MotionSmoothing features

Sony

1. Press ACTION MENU on your remote

2. Select PICTURE ADJUSTMENTS

3. Select ADVANCED SETTINGS

4. Change MotionFlow from STANDARD to OFF

LG

1. Press HOME on your remote

2. Go to PICTURE MODE SETTINGS

3. Select PICTURE OPTIONS

4. Turn TruMotion from smooth to off

Panasonic Viera

1. Press MENU on your remote

2. Select PICTURE SETTINGS

3. Scroll all the way down to MotionSmoother

4. Switch it to OFF or WEAK

Vizio

1. Press MENU on your remote

2. Select ADVANCED VIDEO

3. Select SMOOTH MOTION EFFECT

4. Select OFF

