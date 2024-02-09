All the Ways to Watch, Stream, and Listen to Super Bowl 2024

Streamliner At your service. He’ll be there. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

If you clicked on this post it probably means you’re looking for one piece of information, and we’re here to provide: The easiest way to watch this weekend’s Super Bowl is probably streaming it on Paramount+ or via a cable broadcast. But our advice doesn’t really end there when it comes to a game that promises to be Swiftian in nature. It’s not the only way to do it, and you probably won’t mind saving some money while you’re at it or skipping the process of signing up for a subscription altogether. Here’s a few things worth knowing before you do.

OK, fine. What’s the easiest way to stream Super Bowl LVIII?

We’d recommend Paramount+, which will stream the game live on Sunday, February 11. Live coverage starts Sunday at 2 p.m. ET and runs through the pregame show, scheduled for 6 p.m., while the kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET. It’s not free: A Paramount+ subscription starts at $5.99/month ($11.99/month for limited commercials), but if you’re a new subscriber, the promo code JUNE will get you a free month one-month trial to the service — Not bad if you just want to use it for one weekend.

There’s also a service called ViX Premium — from Univision — that will also stream the big game. (It will be presented en español, though.)

That sounds pretty great, but … is there any other way I can stream it for free?

In fact, some cell phone providers offer streaming service subscriptions as a perk! We have a whole guide devoted to this. We would definitely advise double-checking with your provider, but Verizon Wireless offers a subscription to Walmart+, which (weirdly!) includes a subscription to Paramount+. It’s a matryoshka doll of cost savings, kids.

You mentioned cable too, right?

Oh, yes of course. The Super Bowl will air on CBS broadcast channels — naturally at the same time it will stream on Paramount+. It will not stream on CBS.com, though.

Tell me one more way I can watch the Super Bowl.

Ever hear of an antenna? The cheap ones start at around $6 on Amazon. Some go for $20ish, some for way more, but they basically all do the same thing, and you can use them to watch broadcast channels like CBS for the best price of all: free.

OK, that’s a pretty good tip. Got anything else for me?

That’s all — unless you want to listen to it on your local CBS affiliate radio station. You can track down yours here if you want.