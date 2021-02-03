Football Game to Follow Amanda Gorman Poetry Reading

Nothing football fans like more than spoken word. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The most exciting thing to happen in a football stadium over the next few days actually isn’t the 2021 Super Bowl. It’s the high-capacity vaccination sites set up in NFL stadiums like the one in Charlotte, North Carolina. But they don’t televise vaccinations, and even if they did it would feel kind of weird to watch old people line up for health care while you eat seven-layer dip, so let’s talk football: Who’s playing? How can you watch? Why did Taylor Kitsch’s career never quite take off after Friday Night Lights?

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, February 7, for the 55th annual Super Bowl. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET, but Joe Biden’s inaugural poet Amanda Gorman will recite a poem directly beforehand. The Weeknd will perform the halftime show around 8 p.m. ET. Here is every way to watch:

On TV

Super Bowl LV will air on CBS this year. On smart TV devices, the game will be available for free on the CBS Sports app, with pregame show coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET. CBS All Access will also have this coverage, for subscribers — and for nonsubscribers, it’s running a 50 percent off promotion for the next month to drum up interest in Paramount+, its forthcoming streaming service that will replace All Access.

On your desktop

CBSSports.com will stream the game for free. During the lead-up, you can catch streaming coverage all week on CBS Sports HQ, 24/7.

On mobile

If you prefer your players teeny-tiny, you’ll be able to watch for free on your phone or tablet with the CBS Sports app.