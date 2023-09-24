Usher to Serenade Us at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Jealous lovers, prepare yourselves: Usher is about to serenade an entire stadium of wives and girlfriends. The NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation announced back in September that Usher will perform as the headliner of the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. The news was first shared via a series of promo clips that play off of Usher’s “Confessions Pt. II” interlude. Football celebs like Deion Sanders, Marshawn Lynch, and Odell Beckham Jr. joined football fan Kim Kardashian in trying to convince Usher over the phone that he really had been booked for Super Bowl LVIII. “Are you serious? How you know? Put that on everything,” the singer said, so skeptically that his future self had to call in to confirm the news. Usher previously performed as a guest at the 2011 Super Bowl halftime show with the Black Eyed Peas, but this will be his first time headlining. “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” he said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.” Here’s everything you need to know about how and when to tune in.

What happens in the trailer?

Usher teases that this performance has been 30 years in the making. The minute-long clip basically confirms the obvious: he’ll be performing “Yeah!” We hear the hit being performed by a gospel choir, a marching band, string instruments, and even a squeaky oven door. We also see LeBron James, J Balvin, and Jung Kook of BTS jamming out to the song … yeah, it’d be weird if Usher didn’t put it on the setlist now.

When is the halftime show?

The 2024 Super Bowl is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 11, 2024, which means — depending on how the game goes, of course — we should expect the halftime show to start at around 8 p.m. that night.

How can I watch?

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS. For the first time, you can also watch it en español on Univision. Plus, Nickelodeon will have a kid-friendly version of the broadcast (whatever that means). Or, if you prefer streaming services, you’ll be able to tune in live on Paramount+, NFL+, and Vix.

Wait, will we have a new Usher album by then?

Yes, but he’s cutting it pretty close. Per Apple Music, Usher’s upcoming 20-track album, Coming Home, is scheduled to drop on February 11, 2024, the same day as the Super Bowl. If fans want to sing along to any new songs he might perform, they’ll have to get on their Zoom and learn those lyrics fast.