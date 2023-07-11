Hey, New York: John Wilson Is Back for One More Season

Hey, New York (and, for that matter, all geographical locations with access to HBO), get ready for more instructional guides courtesy of documentarian John Wilson because season three of How To With John Wilson is on its way. “When everything else in your life has let you down, it’s good to know there’s always one thing you can count on,” Wilson says in the trailer over found footage of distressed subway passengers and lost balloons. “TV will always be there for you.” And while TV will always be there, Wilson himself may not: Season three of this inventive docu-comedy will be its last.

“In season three of How To With John Wilson, documentary filmmaker and self-described ‘anxious New Yorker’ John Wilson continues his heartfelt mission of self-discovery, exploration, and observation as he films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on six new deceptively simple and wildly random topics,” the press release for the season reads. “Building upon season two, the episodes take unexpected turns as John navigates a new set of topics, including how to find a public restroom, how to work out, and how to clean your ears.”

Produced by Nathan Fielder, How To With John Wilson premiered in 2020 to widespread acclaim. It has since introduced the world to the Mandela Effect Conference; the latest in foreskin-restoration technology; Wilson’s beloved former landlord, “Mama”; and much more. It will be missed dearly. Still, if you find yourself feeling sad that the show is ending, Wilson, as usual, has some advice to offer: “When you make it all the way to that final episode, don’t be sad that it’s over. Just be glad that you felt anything at all.”