How to Write Like Octavia E. Butler

Of all the songs on my last album, the one named after Octavia felt like the one that took the most winding path to find. I loved seeing the photographs of Octavia’s notebook pages and was particularly inspired by the page where she listed out every goal she had for herself. Every single thing on her list ended up coming true. I think this is a special kind of magic. I later read her novel Kindred, which is the story of a Black woman from the 1970s who time travels back to slavery times, and that sent me down a rabbit hole of researching the details of the experience of slavery. I had previously understood a lot of the more graphic, physical violence of slavery, but I had less understanding of the impact of the subtler violence, such as forbidding enslaved Black folks to learn to read or write. That sent my mind back to the power of the written word, imagining if ancestors like Octavia had never been able to write her list, or her books for that matter, and the gravity of denying human beings a mode of self-expression. I was a teaching artist working with high-schoolers at the time I wrote the song, so I was also thinking about how often young Black people are made to feel like their way of speaking or writing isn’t “proper” or good enough. For me, Octavia Butler’s legacy has been so much about the power of the written word and the power to make the world up the way you want it. —Jamila Woods, songwriter