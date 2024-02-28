Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Arrested at Pro-Palestine Protest

Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer was arrested while protesting for Palestine with Jewish Voice for Peace on Monday. The Jewish-led anti-Zionist organization confirmed to Vulture that the actress was at 30 Rock on Monday afternoon to disrupt President Joe Biden’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Photos from the event show her wearing a shirt that calls for an immediate ceasefire. “Hunter was arrested at the protest, along with 50 other people,” a JVP spokesperson said in a statement. “We commend her commitment to Palestinian freedom and to a future of justice for everyone.” Photos and videos posted on JVP’s Instagram show protesters chanting and holding up slogans criticizing Biden’s foreign policy in Gaza, with messages like “End Israel’s siege on Gaza” and “stop arming genocide” addressed from “Jews to Biden.” Vulture has reached out to the NYPD and representatives for Schafer for comment.