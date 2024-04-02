Rosalía Is Really, Really Into Peak TV

The happy couple. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images

What’s the best way to tell what the hottest show on TV is? Follow Rosalía. Hunter Schafer, star of Euphoria (a show that may still exist) told GQ in an interview out April 2 that she and Ms. Motomami dated for five months in late 2019. Apparently, it took a few dates to figure out if they were going on dates. Queer celebrities — they’re just like queer us! Still, Schafer and Rosalía remain friends. “She’s family no matter what,” Schafer said. We repeat: Queer celebrities, they’re just like queer us.

There’s been interest in the couple for what to celebrities classifies as eons, but to the rest of us is only a few years. In December of 2019 (smack in the middle of them dating), Vogue said they were potentially “The Most Exciting Fashion Friends of the Year,” for example. “It’s been so much speculation for so long,” Schafer told GQ. “Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s fucking business!’” It does appear that Rosalía is okay with the reveal — “it’s something I’m happy to share,” Schafer says. “And I think she feels that way too.” These days, Rosalía is dating Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear, which all her fellow TV-watchers can understand.