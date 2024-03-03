Adele Dazeem Wishes Herself a Happy Birthday

Adele Dazeem is wishing herself a very happy 10th birthday. She was not born on February 29 but during the 2014 Oscars when John Travolta somehow read Adele Dazeem from Idina Menzel, right before she sang “Let It Go.” At the time, Menzel told Andy Cohen the mess up only bothered her for about “8 seconds” until she got herself together to belt out every parent’s favorite Disney song. On Saturday, Menzel posted a Cameo-style TikTok for Dazeem’s special day as she entered double digits and showed off her wickedly talented voice singing “Happy Birthday.” This year’s award shows have been filled with reunions left and right, so why can’t Dazeem and Travolta link up for the Oscars next weekend?
@idinamenzel
Happy 10th birthday, Adele Dazeem!♬ original sound - Idina Menzel