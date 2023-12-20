Ryan Gosling Goes ‘Full Ronson’ For New Version of ‘I’m Just Ken’

Photo: Warner Bros.

He’s just Ken, but now he’s Ken-mas. Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson are releasing a new festive version of “I’m Just Ken” on Wednesday, December 20. After the success of Barbie this past summer, Ronson reconnected with Gosling and conceptualized a new version of Ken’s big song. “I told him I fantasized about us performing the song live, so we started to dream what that might sound like,” explained Ronson on Instagram. “I was also dying to show the song in a different context — he demanded I go “Full Ronson” with the arrangement (which i took to mean 2007 motown/wall of sound-obsessed me).” After recording, they realized how Christmas-y the song sounded and got together to get it out just in time for the holiday season. It’ll be the third version of the Billboard charting song, following Pete Davidson’s rendition on SNL. But just like in Barbieland, there’s plenty of Kens to go around.