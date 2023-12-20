Ryan Gosling Drops EP of ‘I’m Just Ken’ Remixes

Photo: YouTube/Atlantic Records

He’s still just Ken, but now he has his own EP. In addition to dropping a new festive version of “I’m Just Ken” on Wednesday, December 20, Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson have released two additional remixes of the Oscar-nominated song on Ken the EP. After the success of Barbie this past summer, Ronson reconnected with Gosling and conceptualized multiple new versions of Ken’s big song. “I told him I fantasized about us performing the song live, so we started to dream what that might sound like,” explained Ronson on Instagram. “I was also dying to show the song in a different context — he demanded I go ‘Full Ronson’ with the arrangement (which i took to mean 2007 motown/wall of sound-obsessed me).” After recording, they realized how Christmasy the song sounded and got together to get it out just in time for the holiday season. The two other remixes — “I’m Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic)” and “I’m Just Ken (Purple Disco Machine Remix)” — of the Billboard charting song follow Pete Davidson’s parody on SNL. But just like in Barbieland, there’s plenty of Kens to go around.