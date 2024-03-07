Inside Out 2 Is Coming *Anxiety Increases*

Remember in 2015 when you saw a cute movie about feelings and ended up crying your insides out over an 11-year-old with depression? Emotionally prepare to do that again. In the trailer for Inside Out 2, a lot has changed for Riley. She’s a teenager, she’s entering puberty, and some of the feelings inside her have different voices. No, that’s not metaphorical — both Disgust and Fear (originally played by Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader, respectively) have been recast after Pixar lowballed the actors. The trailer confirms that the roles were recast and are now being played by Liza Lapira and Tony Hale. These aren’t the only changes going down in Riley’s headspace. The trailer introduces us to Anxiety, a new, pubescent emotion played by Maya Hawke, who comes bearing news of a bunch of new roommates. “Riley’s life requires more sophisticated emotions than all of you,” the mood disorder personified says, introducing a lunch table’s worth of new kids, “Envious,” “Ennui,” and “Embarrassed.” Sheesh. Joy’s got her work cut out for her.

