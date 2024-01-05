.

Only two people who already named their child X Æ A-Xii could have accidentally (allegedly) come up with the name “Grok.” Elon Musk launched AI chatbot Grok on his cursed social-media platform on November 4. Shortly after, on December 14, Grimes announced she is Grok — that is, she voices a character called Grok for Curio’s upcoming collection of screen-free AI plushies. “Absurdly by the time we realized the Grok team was also using this name it was too late for either AI to change names, so there are two AI’s named Grok now, I can’t wait for them [to] become friends,” Grimes said in a post. How can that sentence contain two Groks, but no words found in the Bible?

Why It’s a 2: This is yet another anecdote suggesting Musk is not a secret mastermind playing chess behind the scenes, but a lucky buffoon who keeps falling ass-backwards into other people’s ideas and claiming them as his own. According to TechCrunch, Curio filed its Grok trademark on September 12, over a month before Musk’s xAI did the same on October 26. Before we hand over our society to our new AI overlords, they need to get their names straight.

It feels like nobody can throw a $59 million wedding without the looming threat of life in prison these days. Perhaps that’s why Madelaine Brockway and Jacob LaGrone’s French nuptials had a real “go hard or go to jail” vibe to them, complete with a four-day bachelorette trip to a luxury resort, a sleepover at the Palace of Versailles, and the exchanging of vows on a floating platform in the middle of a fountain in the Château de Villette’s gardens. Brockway and LaGrone aren’t rich for any famous reason beyond Brockway’s parents reportedly running some Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Florida, and they weren’t even particularly notably online — until this wedding, which received breathless coverage on TikTok for its extravagance, followed by intense scrutiny once people realized LaGrone appeared in court on November 30 for allegedly opening fire on three police officers. The officers were responding to residents who reported that they heard a gunshot inside a home in their neighborhood, and while no injuries were made public, LaGrone was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and faces anywhere from five years to life in prison — but hey, marriage is life in prison anyway, am I right, fellas?

Why It’s a 2: The details of the Brockway-LaGrone wedding were bonkers enough that everyone needed to have their noses in these rich strangers’ business, from the Washington Post all the way to New Zealand. The only thing crazier than hiring Maroon 5 to sing as your reception entertainment is doing so while simultaneously negotiating a Maroon-25-year plea deal.

Pettiness and Goodreads go hand in hand, but never in the site’s history has an author taken it to the extremes of Cait Corrain. The debut author — and devout member of the Star Wars Reylo fandom — had a two-book deal with Random House, with the first, Crown of Starlight, due out in 2024. However, it all came crashing down on December 5 when author Xiran Jay Zhao posted on X about an unnamed author who had been creating fake accounts on Goodreads to post one-star reviews of other debut authors’ books — notably, authors of color like Kamilah Cole, Bethany Baptiste, Molly X Chang, and K.M. Enright — while posting positive reviews of their own. Speculation brewed among authors, and Corrain eventually blamed a “friend” she met in a fandom forum for the review-bombing, even providing screenshots of their conversations as proof. However, inconsistent time stamps and shoddy formatting immediately made people suspicious that the chat had been fabricated — that and the fact that the dialogue was overwrought and unbelievable. It doesn’t bode well if a debut author can’t even fabricate their own conversations.

Corrain should have known better than anyone not to underestimate the Reylo fandom. Affronted to have been dragged into this mess, the community conducted its own investigation and couldn’t find any evidence of this “friend” ever participating in the fandom online. On December 12, as the walls were closing in, Corrain came clean on X. She claimed responsibility for the fake accounts and for fabricating her friend and their conversation, blaming a medication she began in November she says resulted in a breakdown on December 2.

This isn’t the first time Goodreads has found itself at the center of a review-bombing controversy. Over the years, the platform’s toxicity has begun to outweigh its utility thanks to the site’s continued inability to effectively catch and prevent coordinated review attacks from burner suspicious accounts. These campaigns, whether waged by one person or a community, have turned reading into a blood sport. This is something YouTuber Cindy Pham regularly covers on her channel, where she dedicated an entire video to the Cait Corrain saga. “Goodreads could implement a smarter system that recognizes suspicious behavior, such as accounts that rate one star to multiple books all at once, or if one book gets multiple five stars from different accounts belonging to the same IP address,” Pham suggests.