Are You an Elite Employee?

Requires a late-night deep dive into the drama going down at a midwestern sorority you have no connection to or an uprising in the Chris Evans fandom — research that will ruin your recommended content for weeks.

In this “Who TF Did I Marry?” spinoff I’ve titled “Who TF Was I Born To?” comedian Madi Hart tells the story of her “funny trauma.” In a February 13 video that has gotten over 7 million TikTok views, she details how her father left her family when she was 5 years old to become the world’s oldest actively competing breakdancer. While Hart captioned the video with an earnest plea not to find and bully her father, he unfortunately has “world’s oldest actively competing breakdancer” in his bio and made enough breakdancing media appearances that viewers started infiltrating his social media to call him a deadbeat father. On February 18, he posted a ten-minute response video on Twitter, at least one minute of which he spends breakdancing. He refutes her claims that he did not pay her medical bills and contextualizes that he did not leave the family to breakdance but left the family and then started breakdancing, got it? Hart then goes on to refute his claims, and now I’m considering starting my own TikTok series: “Why TF Do I Know This?”

Why It’s a 4: While her father’s response video received an additional 32 million views on Twitter, it got Elon Musk somehow championing him as some kind of anti-woke warrior, so he doesn’t need any more attention than that.

(1) Rachel Dolezal (2) losing her teaching job after it was revealed that she (3) has an OnlyFans are three individual items already wild to hear about in 2024. But all together? This is the trifecta of niche internet news. On February 13, KVOA News 4 Tucson reported that the activist, who first went viral in 2014 for purporting to be a Black woman for personal gain, had been an after-school teacher at the Catalina Foothills School District under the name Nkechi Diallo. However, her public Instagram profile uses both names — and links out to her OnlyFans in her bio. Julie Farbarik, the school district’s director of alumni and community relations, told the outlet that Dolezal’s OnlyFans posts violated the school’s employee social-media and ethics policies. I guess the ethics around Dolezal’s previous behavior weren’t as clear-cut.

Why It’s a Four: Judging by the engagement on her OnlyFans posts, Dolezal is doing just fine on her own. If the loss of her teaching job was a setback, she certainly didn’t share it on Instagram, where she still regularly posts about her life and family. Can’t wait to hear about her again in another decade for another bizarre and unexpected life event!

On February 20, the plot of Gossip Girl came to light after the poster behind the popular PopCrave Twitter account was “unmasked” at the People’s Choice Awards. Despite many articles and interviews explaining that the pop-culture news account was created by journalism student Will Cosme and now operates as a team of six, it was much more fun to believe the real genius behind the account was Wilnette Ortega, the woman in the video and the company’s chief operating officer and host. For Gen Z, however, this was their Deep Throat, and we asked Ortega to tell us what it was like to be at the center of this viral moment.

Why It’s a 4: While PopCrave boasts almost 2 million followers on Twitter, it was surprising to see the moment take off on platforms like TikTok, where its following sits at a modest 23,000. If anything, this proves the IYKYK internet-famous company is just at the beginning of its empire. If this is the beginning, I can only imagine what the eventual domination will feel like.