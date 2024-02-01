The Memes Were Looking Absolutely Fire in January

Deplaned: Free idea: a plane window that doesn’t whiff off a hole in the side of the hull while flying. Minutes after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland on January 5, an out-of-use emergency door refitted as a window seat detached, depressurizing the cabin and leaving passengers exposed to a giant hole while 16,000 feet in the air. The surreal flight scene and emergency landing was documented by a passenger on TikTok, and phones that got sucked out into the ether were later found by civilians back on solid ground. The last message they had all sent? “You have no good plane ideas.”

Alpha overload: Gen Alpha is growing up, and after spending their formative brain-developing years watching TikTok GRWMs and idolizing Alix Earle, it’s no surprise that Sephora was the first place they demanded to go when they finally learned how to speak. What is surprising, however, is just how annoyed everyone got with it. A December 29 TikTok from creator Chloe Van Berkel remarking on the number of young girls she was seeing in Sephora inspired hot takes about “Sephora tweens” — It’s bad! It’s good! Actually, it’s not a thing at all! — across every single website and morning-show segment.

The View, in review: Almost ten years after Kelly Osbourne horseshoe-theoried her way into a racism scandal on The View, the audio has gotten new life on TikTok, with users remixing her famous “If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?” with their own sillier, less problematic takes. In light of the quote’s resurgence, Osbourne spoke with Rolling Stone about the “cringe” incident. “This whole country is built on immigrants, and if you stop people from coming into this country who do the jobs that make this country exist and thrive and flourish, who’s going to do all the jobs that you don’t want to do yourself?” she tries again. “It came out so wrong.”

Justice (Taylor’s Version): On January 25, Twitter did something it hadn’t in years: respond to a problem affecting users on the platform. After AI-generated fake pornography of Taylor Swift racked up 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes and bookmarks, Twitter suspended both the “verified” account responsible as well as all searches for “Taylor Swift” in an attempt to stop the content from spreading. Even the White House was “alarmed” by the content and told ABC News that Congress “should take legislative action.” It just goes to show if you want something done right, make it about Taylor Swift.

Therapy Me Elmo: Like your average barista, receptionist, or passing acquaintance, Elmo never expected “How are you?” to lead to an actual conversation, let alone a trash-barge-size trauma dump from almost the entirety of America’s online public. On January 29, however, that’s just what he got when the Elmo Twitter account decided to just “check in.” “How is everybody doing?” he asked, which was met with a resounding, “Not well, bitch!” Tens of thousands of quote-tweets later, even the president felt compelled to address the overwhelming despair of his constituents — not that he has anything else going on right now!