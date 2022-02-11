Inventing Anna Recap: Fake It ‘Til You Make It

Inventing Anna Two Birds, One Throne Season 1 Episode 3 Editor’s Rating 4 stars * * * * « Previous Next Photo: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Things chug along in Inventing Anna episode three: Vivian starts making some real headway on her story, Before Times Anna starts making some real headway with her, uh, crime committing, and we’re treated to some eye-popping sticker shock at Bergdorf Goodman. Overall, this episode narrows its’ scope in a way that I think works well from a dramatic, we’re-finished-with-set-up-and-are-ready-to-get-the-story-moving standpoint.

After a tense meeting with Anna at Riker’s — all Anna wants is for Vivian to keep her promised visit times, and pregnancy is NO EXCUSE because some people have babies in fields, she says; to deny the depth of her relationship with Chase; and for Vivian to bring her some luxurious underwear from Bergdorf’s because the panties in prison suck — Vivian, thanks to the usual inspo from her Scriberia crew, turns to Nora Radford for an interview.

Nora, who only agrees to speak with Vivian on background and with nary a recording device in sight, proves useful: though she tells Vivian that she didn’t really like Chase or Anna at all, when we flashback to 2014, just after the Ibiza trip and Anna and Chase’s fight with Val in Paris (the events of episode two), it’s clear she’s fudging the truth a little. She was all in on Chase and Wake, introducing him around town to investors, and while she first treated Anna like an assistant, came around to her once Anna “let slip” that Chase and Wake were actually hard up for cash and struggling badly.

Why would Anna sabotage Chase’s bond with Nora and seamlessly ingratiate herself into that coveted mentee spot? Well, why does Anna do any of the things she does? That is ultimately still a mystery we’re unwinding throughout this series. But in this case, the answer is some mix of feeling burned by Chase and his keeping her in the dark re: Wake’s financial struggles, his own background, his trip to Berlin, and so on; her own ambition surrounding the Anna Delvey Foundation/social club she’s pressing full steam ahead with; and probably a little bit of anger at Nora’s repeated dismissal and errand-sending (though she also charges a ton of stuff on Nora’s credit cards in reaction to that last bit). Whatever her exact cocktail of reasons, Anna gets what she wants, and it’s kind of a thrill to see her really start to dig into her wily ways — now we can finally see what Vivian means when she admits to her Scriberia colleagues that she finds Anna a little bit fascinating. Back in the Before Times, Nora takes Anna under her wing for one brief moment in time, makes some key intros, and suddenly, the bigwigs who turned Anna/ADF down left and right when she was first pitching them are practically lining up to get involved in her Foundation.

Everyone in this episode is faking it ‘til they make it, and it’s fun to watch it all play out. Nora’s pretending she wasn’t taken in by Anna and Chase to protect her good name and reputation; Vivian takes control of her reporting, and a bit of a gamble, and plays the best card she’s got at the moment — convincing numerous folks (with multiple conflicting pieces of the Anna puzzle) that speaking with her for the article is the best shot they’ll have to get their side of the story out there; Chase is faking elements of his backstory and the potential and imminent success of Wake in order to secure more and more funding; and Anna, well … Present Day Anna is adamant that she and Chase were never working together, never helping one another, but in the Before Times, she pleads with him more than once about how he promised to help her with ADF. These two fakers may be cut from the same cloth, but Anna steps the game up a notch — as she says, if she’s a copy of Chase and his playbook, she’s “a gold-dipped fucking copy.” And while that may be true at this point in the story, Vivian is learning more about the detail in the show’s present, and things look a little different. Anna is locked up at Riker’s and Chase is living in a hotel in Dubai, working with the sheikh. Guess some of that gold dip eventually rubbed off…

This episode also starts to answer the “who the fuck is Anna Delvey and why should I care about her?” a question asked by one of the bigwigs Before Times Anna meets with to pitch ADF. The Anna Delvey we get to see through Nora and Chase’s interviews/flashbacks is a cunning young woman who knows how to scheme her way up the ladder and does so more successfully than we saw in the first two episodes of the series. While at the start of this episode’s flashback, Anna’s on shaky ground, financially, directionally, and emotionally (the breakdown she has when she learns Chase lied about Berlin bounces between unhinged and contrived), by the end of it, she’s amassed an advisory team and has her eye on a historic/exorbitant location for ADF (via Nora’s connects), stepped up her wardrobe (via Nora’s credit cards), and has positioned herself as so formidable a force that Nora and Val react like she’s sent them a bomb when a package arrives and they realize it’s from her.

In the end, Vivian finally manages to convince Todd to “let” her look through some of his case files/evidence discovery, and when she brings what she finds to Landon and Paul, she’s granted a few more weeks to report the story. She also buys Anna some undies, though not from Bergdorf’s. Somewhat of a win for Anna! Big win for Vivian! Less of a win for her husband, Jack, whose burning desire to set up their baby’s nursery is impeded by Vivian’s growing Anna Delvey conspiracy wall. Hey, apartments in New York City are small (unless you run in the Anna Delvey circles) … sometimes the nursery also has to be the evidence room. And the FaceTiming with Dubai room. And the stuffed peacock storage room.

Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous

• The package Anna sends to Nora and Val is a stuffed peacock. I read this as a power move on Anna’s part, not only because the stuffed peacock was on display at Bergdorf’s when she and Nora went there together, but also because Anna is peacocking around town and in Nora and Val’s faces.

• Anna-Ism of the Episode: “I forgot about that fucking peacock.”

• Wink Wink, Nudge Nudge: We know that, in our real world, Neff does eventually speak with a reporter about Anna Delvey; in fact, she’s the first person quoted in Pressler’s New York article. Neff the character doesn’t appear in this episode (neither do Kacy or Rachel, Anna’s other friends), but judging from her apparent cold feet at Riker’s in episode 2, and the fact that she will eventually get interviewed, it seems safe to say she’ll pop up again soon…

• Fashion Is Life: Nora got back all the money Anna stole from her, since her BFF is CEO of Federal Credit (NBD), so what she’s really most upset about is the fact that the fine folks at Bergdorf’s, where she shops so often she has her own rack, thought the things Anna was buying would really be for Nora. Because to her, Anna’s taste is shit. (Even though they wear the same Celine sunglasses.)