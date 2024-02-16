Hey Invincible, Aliens With Tentacles Are Calling

A victim to the streamers chopping season in half like a cookie you don’t want to share, Invincible Season Two Part Two has dropped its official trailer, reminding us why we wanted the full cookie in the first place. In case you’re not caught up, 18-year-old Mark Grayson is a nepo baby to the world’s most powerful superhero and has to figure out his identity living in his father’s shadow. Now, in season two, he was still wounded by his father’s betrayal and eventually had to work together with him to defeat Viltrumite attackers in space. Much to Grayson’s dismay in the trailer, he’s headed back to space… again! To fight against aliens with a lot of tentacles. Yucky. The star-studded voice cast of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons return for four new episodes, dropping weekly beginning on March 14.

