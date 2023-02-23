No, It Isn’t Coming After the Derry Girls

Photo: Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros. It — not to be confused with “ the thing .”

In RuPaul’s voice: Bill Skarsgård, gurl, your clown runway didn’t make us honk, and it was not sewer-chic. I’m sorry, my dear, but you’re up for elimination you’re likely being recast in the HBO Max prequel series. A prequel series to the iconic Stephen King horror franchise, Welcome to Derry, has been ordered. (It’s a working title and not part of the DGU, a.k.a. Derry Girls Universe). “I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing … Red balloons all around!” Stephen King said of the show. Per Variety, the cast so far includes Taylour Paige (Zola), Jovan Adepo (Babylon), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), and James Remar (Oppenheimer). Andy and Barbara Muschietti are developing the series with Jason Fuchs, while Fuchs and Extinction’s Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners. For now, specific plot and character details remain unknown. Spooky. As for some more “working titles,” how’s It: The Remix? It: Will Get Canceled After Season Two? Georgie Did the It (music by Ariana DeBose)? Or just Riverdale season seven.

