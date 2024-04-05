Goofy. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Getty

J. Cole clearly hasn’t caught up on The Simpsons lately. After Kendrick Lamar called him out last month on the diss track “Like That,” Cole must’ve been watching some TV while crafting a response to Lamar’s verse in the studio. Remember, Lamar sniped at Cole’s belief that the pair plus Drake were a part of rap’s “big three.” Calling the pair “bums,” he scoffed at the idea that either of them were in his league. (The other victim of Kenny’s deadly verse continues to avoid the booth like the plague, preferring to give motivational speeches in his absence.) Included in his surprise mixtape Might Delete Later, Cole fires back on “7 Minute Drill,” rapping lyrics like: “I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissing / You want some attention, it come with extensions / He still doing shows but fell off like The Simpsons / Your first shit was classic, your last shit was tragic / Your second shit put niggas to sleep but they gassed it / Your third shit was massive and that was your prime / I was trailing right behind and I just now hit mine.”

The cartoon comparison does some heavy lifting in the verse. The Simpsons becomes a simulacrum for Lamar’s past genius in albums like Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, but according to Cole, the Compton rapper is enduring a flop era. Too bad the simile doesn’t really fly. The show’s been good lately after enduring a yearslong funk. Should’ve brought up a show like Game of Thrones or something if you’re really trying to make that point.