Jacob Elordi Under Investigation for Allegedly Assaulting Radio Producer

Jacob Elordi is being investigated by the New South Wales Police after an alleged February 3 assault on Joshua Fox, a producer for the Australian radio show The Kyle & Jackie O Show, according to NBC News. On the following day’s episode of the program, Fox detailed the incident from his perspective. Allegedly, the show had gotten a tip that Elordi was at a beer garden, Fox went there, and as Elordi was leaving, Fox approached him while filming the interaction. “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs,” New South Wales Police said in a statement to news.com.au. “Police were told about 3.30pm on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries.”

As played on the show, the footage begins congenially until Fox hands Elordi a Tupperware container labeled “Jacob Elordi’s bathwater.” Don’t have to tell you it’s a reference to Saltburn, which includes a scene of Elordi masturbating in a bathtub, after which Barry Keoghan’s character licks up the water, cum and all. Fox then asks Elordi to send the Tupperware back to the show filled with his bathwater. “Are you kidding me?” Elordi asks, before rejecting the Tupperware and telling Fox to stop filming.

From there, Fox alleged that Elordi, “gets up in my face,” and backs him against the wall. Elordi demands that Fox delete the footage, which Fox says he was fine with, as “the joke didn’t land.” “It’s like a switch went off and he became quite aggressive,” Fox claimed. Elordi tells Fox to go into his recently deleted folder. Fox said he felt intimidated so he would not delete the video. “I’m thinking, If I delete this footage, there’s no evidence that this encounter happened,” Fox said. “Then Jacob kind of just flips, and he kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat.” Fox added that someone in Elordi’s posse pulled the actor off. Fox is lucky he didn’t ask Björk that kind of question.