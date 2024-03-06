Jake Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington Will Play Othello (Not the Game)

Gyllenhaal’s obsessed with drama. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

If there’s anyone who would understand a play with the quote, “Reputation, reputation, reputation! O, I have lost my reputation,” wouldn’t it be one of Taylor Swift’s exes? Jake Gyllenhaal is starring in Shakespeare’s Othello on Broadway alongside Denzel Washington, who has not dated Taylor Swift (yet … ?) Washington will play, of course, Othello, while Gyllenhaal is getting back in the creepy little dude mode he perfected in Nightcrawler as Iago. The production will be directed by Broadway’s busiest director Kenny Leon, because if he doesn’t have approximately 17 productions in the works at all time he’s basically dead. If this sounds exciting, make sure you hurry up and wait — this Othello isn’t coming until spring 2025, when it will open at a yet-to-be-announced Schubert theater. Further casting is still TBA, but if Mark Rylance is free, we hope the producers know he won a Tony for playing a Shakespearean woman back in 2014. He’d make a beautiful Desdemona.