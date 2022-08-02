Jake Gyllenhaal’s Guarding the Road House

Photo: David Livingston/FilmMagic

Jake Gyllenhaal will stop bar fights and take away your fake IDs. No, not only because it’s the right thing to do, but because Gyllenhaal will star in the reimagined take on the rowdy and rustic film Road House for Prime Video. He will play a retired UFC fighter who becomes a bouncer at an unruly bar in the Florida Keys but “soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.” Gyllenhaal and director Doug Liman were first reported to be attached to the project back in November 2021. Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry (Play Dirty and Doc Savage) wrote the script. Here’s every Road House–related question we asked the bouncer.

What’s the trailer hitting for?

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Dalton is like “Mr. Rogers,” one character says, but he will “beat the living shit out you,” unlike the children’s TV-show star. Before said beatings, he asks if they have dental insurance or know of a decent hospital nearby. A good man. Jessica Williams peeps his expertise and hires the former fighter to bounce her bar in the Keys. Only snag — developers are vying for the bar to build a fancy resort for “rich assholes.” His love interest warns him that “People have a way of getting things done around here.” She must mean driving cars through buildings and blowing up speedboats, cause that’s what happens next.

Does the new plot pack a punch?

In the original 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze, Swayze plays James Dalton, a cooler, a.k.a. bouncer, at a refurbished roadside bar who uncovers the corruption of the town by a local businessman. Road House (Jake G.’s Version) promises an “adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the ’80s cult classic.” There was a previously announced Road House remake starring Ronda Rousey as Dalton’s role. However, that reboot was confirmed to be canned when rumors of the Gyllenhaal film first surfaced.

Who else stars in the remake?

Joining Gyllenhaal in his Florida Man transformation are Jessica Williams, Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, and more. Additionally, real-life UFC fighter Conor McGregor landed a role in the film, making his acting debut, according to Deadline. McGregor is currently facing a lawsuit in Ireland filed by a woman who alleges he raped her in 2018 and who was recently granted pretrial discovery, according to the Irish Examiner. Last year, Miami prosecutors chose not to pursue charges against McGregor over allegations he sexually assaulted a woman at an NBA game.

When can we witness the action?

Road House will begin streaming globally on March 21 on Prime Video. Next round’s on them!

This post has been updated.