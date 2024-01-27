Jay Leno Files For Wife’s Conservatorship

Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Jay Leno has reportedly filed for a conservatorship for his wife, Mavis Leno’s estate, according to TMZ. The outlet claims that Jay filed the court documents on Friday, citing his wife’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease as the reasoning, a condition that was formerly unannounced to the public before the filing. Vulture has reached out to Leno’s representatives for comment. Page Six reports that there will be a hearing for the conservatorship on April 9. The couple has been together for over 44 years and have no children. Jay and Mavis recently made a public appearance at the Hollywood Improv in November 2023 for the club’s 60th anniversary. Earlier last year, Jay broke several bones in a motorcycle accident, including two broken ribs, and a few months before that, he had serious burns from a gasoline fire.