Hey, Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Are Gonna Swap Bodies

Photo: Christopher Polk/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts are about to switch things up. No, literally — per Deadline, the pair will star in a body-swap comedy that Amazon Studios just snatched up at a competitive auction. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who made the pitch last week, is set to write and direct the movie. LuckyChap Entertainment, a.k.a living Barbie Margot Robbie’s production company, will produce alongside Roberts’s Red Om Films and Aniston’s Echo Films. No other information about the cast, plot, or release date has been shared yet. The yet-untitled project will be a bit of a reunion for Roberts and Aniston, who previously worked together on the 2016 film Mother’s Day. At the time, Aniston told Entertainment Tonight that she was intimidated by her co-star. “I even flubbed in the first take and called her Julia!” she said. If they haven’t already gotten closer in the years since then, they’re bound to get to know each other better after pretending to switch selves on screen. We’re looking forward to seeing how they’ll body this body-swap trope.