Jennifer Lopez Says Ayo Edebiri Tearfully Apologized for Podcast Comments

Authenticity appears to have cost a thing for Ayo Edebiri. The price? One tearful apology performance in the Saturday Night Live dressing room. In the buildup to Edebiri’s first SNL hosting gig with Jennifer Lopez as musical guest early this month, old podcast comments resurfaced where the former joked that the latter’s “whole career is one long scam” because her singing ability leaves much to be desired. Right before the pair show took the stage on February 3, Lopez says Edebiri apologized for her years-old diatribe in tears. “She was mortified and very sweet,” Lopez said in an interview with Variety. ”She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so fucking sorry, it was so awful of me.’”

Lopez goes on to claim she wasn’t shaken by the comments at all. “It’s funny,” she added. “I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.” While the tears might have been wasted on Lopez, who wasn’t really that hurt in the first place, Edebiri got through her first scandal, hosted SNL, and is even closer to that eventual EGOT.