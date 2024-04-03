Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me … Now Tour Will Also Include Her … Then

It’s her. Photo: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is rebranding her tour behind new album This Is Me … Now amid poor ticket sales. So what is J.Lo’s This Is Me … Now tour … now? Variety reported that the outing for J.Lo’s latest album has pivoted to a “greatest hits” tour, under the mouthful of a name This Is Me … Live | The Greatest Hits. Lopez and Live Nation have not commented on the change, but it comes after This Is Me … Now, her first album in a decade, debuted at No. 38 to lukewarm reviews. Multiple dates for the subsequent tour have already been canceled, and others show half-empty arenas. So, Team J.Lo must’ve decided the shows needed a little more “then” — especially if Lopez wanted to recoup some of her self-funded project, which also included a bizarre movie and a making-of documentary. Ah, the things we do for love.