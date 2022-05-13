Jenny Yang Knows Exactly Where to Get the Dopamine She Needs

Despite living in these frankly precedented times, we are also fully existing in the future. And a futuristic lifestyle calls for a modern approach to our traditional “Follow Friday” column. We at Vulture have pivoted from our Luddite ways, opting for a more interactive digital angle to what was once mere text on web page. We want you to get to know our favorite up-and-coming comics, writers, and generally funny social-media presences face to face (or at least screen to- creen). So we hope you enjoy our new-and-improved, Instagram Live–based version of “Follow Friday.”

This week, I sat down for a virtual chitchat with fellow coastal-elite-bubble resident Jenny Yang (Comedy Crossing, Last Man Standing, recently getting engaged, ahhhh!). She told us about her pivot from community and labor organizer to touring comedian, expressed the joy she felt producing a virtual, in-game Comedy Crossing stand-up show in the thick of the pre-vaccine pandemic, and gave some excellent advice on incorporating bold colors and patterns into your wardrobe. She also described the four unique statement purses she bought to aid in her healing from COVID-19: “I bought a purse that’s the shape of one single piece of toast. I bought a purse that looks like a ruby-red glossy apple. I also got a purse that looks like a boom box from the ’80s. And — sorry to French people — the pièce de résistance is I got a purse that’s the shape of a T-Mobile Sidekick from the early 2000s.”

You can find Jenny on Twitter and Instagram at @jennyyangtv.