Jenson Titus and His Beautiful Bagel Eyes

Despite living in these frankly precedented times, we are fully existing in the future. And a futuristic lifestyle calls for a modern approach to our traditional “Follow Friday” column. We at Vulture have pivoted from our Luddite ways, opting for a more interactive digital angle on what was once mere text on a web page. We want you to get to know our favorite up-and-coming comics, writers, and generally funny social-media presences face-to-face (or at least screen-to-screen). So we hope you enjoy our new and improved Instagram Live–based version of “Follow Friday.”

This week, I was joined by the gay Carrot Top himself, Jenson Titus (Very Gay Paint, Trixie Motel, iconically getting a second root canal on the same tooth) for a chat about character study, creepy dolls, and animal obsessions. He described his ideal experience with Instagram veneer girlies, detailed his ascent in the cutthroat world of interior design and mural painting, and offered to make me a homemade Pop Tart. He also explained his journey into doing comedic characters, with many apologies to the friends he alienated along the way: “I did this 30-day character challenge twice. And I feel so bad for anyone who has to watch somebody go through this … but basically it forces you to to be like ‘Oh, I’m gonna get inspiration from this picture of an opossum.’”

You can find Jenson on Twitter and Instagram at @jensontitus.