Can You Answer the Jeopardy! Clues Amy Schneider Couldn’t?

Bow before your Jeopardy! maestro. Photo: Jeopardy!

Amy Schneider is a very cool and smart millionaire who’s on one of the hottest winning streaks in Jeopardy! history; she’s currently sitting as the fourth-best player for both consecutive games won and highest regular-season winnings, all while chasing her destiny to become the future spokesperson for the pearl-necklace industry. Of course, just like the Kens and Jameses and Matts before her, Schneider isn’t a shoo-in for each victory, with the engineering manager having plenty of worthy competitors who threatened her throne of a lectern. Still, we’ll take GOAT Jr. for $1,000.

Because we need a break from staring at the Wordle countdown clock, your friends at Vulture thought it would be fun to reprise our Jeopardy! clue quiz for Schneider since we know you’re dying to see if you can match her buzzer acumen. (Probably not, but whatever.) We’ve laid out the clues and categories as given on Jeopardy! verbatim, all of which Schneider buzzed in for and got incorrect. You don’t need to type your answer in the form of a question — our technology isn’t that hip — but we have made it so minor misspellings will be counted as correct, as well as a change in capitalization. (Example: “phil colins” for “Phil Collins” would be fine.) Good luck!

BEVERAGE RHYMES: Cessation of hostilities between fruit liquids OUT OF THE CRADLE: Soft silicate substance STATE CAPITALS BY COUNTY: Merrimack County HISTORICAL FICTION: Michelle Moran wrote of this beautiful woman, “Queen of Egypt, Daughter of Eternity” OMAHA: Late publisher of the Omaha World-Herald Henry Doorly gave his name to this, the state’s No. 1 attraction OMAHA: Omaha is on the west bank of this river opposite Council Bluffs, Iowa HUT, HUT: Here’s Seaman’s Hut, used as an emergency shelter in this country’s Kosciuszko National Park BOOK-TITLE MATH: 1956’s “Dalmatians” minus 2003’s “People You Meet in Heaven” WORLD CAPITALS: An annual event called Winterlude includes skating on the Rideau Canal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in this city PERIODS OF TIME: Thumb-sucking might be part of this, an infant’s first stage of development, according to Freud NAMED FOR A PLACE: Lyme disease derives its name from the town of Lyme in this state, where cases were first observed in the 1970s WORLD HISTORY: In July 1776, he set sail from England aboard the Resolution in search of a Northwest Passage YOU CAN QUOTE ME: Ralph Waldo Emerson asked, “What is” one of these but “a plant whose virtues have not yet been discovered” JESUS & NERO: Nero blamed Rome’s Christians for this A.D. 64 disaster and used it as an excuse to persecute them WE'VE GOT THAT BAND’S NUMBER: Matty Healy, lead singer of these Brit rockers, was born 14 years after the year in their name SOUNDS SERIOUS: Cutis anserina is nothing to worry about; it’s just this “fowl” reaction to cold or fear THE MID-ATLANTIC STATES: Mid-Atlantic city where you’ll find the crypt of John Paul Jones EUROPEAN HISTORY: Signed in this small northwest nation in 1985, the Schengen Agreement covers the free movement of peoples through the European Union FROM THE GREEK: “O beware, my lord, of” this! From the Greek for “zeal” TRENDING: Also called ... a Victorian collar ... this lace band ... was in fashion in the 1890s ... & ... it's ... tight THE FRANCO-PRUSSIAN WAR: The Germans got an early edge by being more efficient at this process of getting troops “on the move” and ready to fight PUT UP YOUR DUKES: A bit surprising that a Frenchman, François Gérard, painted this duke, the reddest of all Redcoats DENNIS QUAID MOVIE ROLES: World War II naval commander “Bull” Halsey DENNIS QUAID MOVIE ROLES: Smooth-talking New Orleans police detective Remy McSwain “B” MOVIES: Cameron Diaz did plenty of swearing on the job when she was supposed to be instructing students in this 2011 comedy 7-LETTER WORDS: It’s a statement or proposition that, despite sound reasoning, leads to a self-contradictory conclusion THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE: In 1948 this Dixiecrat won 39 electoral votes with only 2 percent of the popular vote GEOLOGY: A transform fault such as the San Andreas is where two of these very large plates slide past each other OPERA: Dr. Grenvil examines Violetta in Act 3 of this Verdi opera, but it is too late — she dies in her lover’s arms SPORTING EVENTS: In 1752, one of the first races in this sport was run — four miles from Buttevant Church to St. Mary’s Doneraile FIRST AMONG SEQUELS: Logically, George Romero followed up Night of the Living Dead with this 1978 sequel NOVELS & NOVELISTS: La Galatea, his first novel, appeared in 1585, 20 years before his most famous one “K” 9: One who uses political influence to put another in power FIRST RESPONSES: Chelsea Clinton, Levi Strauss chair Bob Haas, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai all worked at this management-consultant McCompany INTERNATIONAL LANDMARKS: In December 2020, an international agreement added nearly three feet to this; one surveyor lost half a toe in the effort GEOGRAPHY: Home to about 500,000 people, this republic, southwest of India, is made up of about 1,200 coral islands and sand banks THAT'S BOGUS: This word for a fake once meant the craft of metalmaking TWENTY QUESTIONS: In the Gettysburg Address, Abraham Lincoln used this synonym for 20 THE HISTORIC WHITE HOUSE: Previously known as the “President's House” and “Executive Mansion,” the White House got its official name in 1901 from this man SPEAK LIKE A FRENCH CANADIAN: An expression that translates as “Rabbit skins are falling” means this is happening outside THE FIRST AFRICAN AMERICAN …: General in this service was Benjamin O. Davis Jr., son of the first African American U.S. Army general GLOBAL LIT: Many expected this blind Argentine “Labyrinths” writer to win a Nobel Prize, but he never did THE FIRST AFRICAN AMERICAN …: To sing at this music festival was Grace Bumbry, as Venus in Tannhauser MUSIC LEGENDS: Of their July 1957 first meeting at a church fair, one of this pair recalled: “I was a fat schoolboy and … he was drunk” ON THE POLITICAL SPECTRUM: Winston Churchill’s best female friend, Violet Bonham Carter, was the first woman president of this party, the opposite of Winston’s EURO-POURRI: This river and the Ebro are the two longest on the Iberian Peninsula WORD ORIGINS: From the Greek for “ring,” the first ones were built by the Romans, including one that could hold 250,000 WHICH CABINET DEPARTMENT?: The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau ANNIVERSARIES: In January 2015, 1,500 military reenactors marked the bicentennial of this battle at Chalmette Battlefield RELIGION: In 2018, the Mormon or LDS Church announced a course correction to stress this full name that mentions the Savior THE MISSOURI COMPROMISE: Many anti-Missouri men had been active in this faded party and were accused by opponents of using the issue to make a comeback BANK SHOTS: The Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong has long diagonal braces to protect it from these tropical cyclones of the region 19TH-CENTURY NOTABLES: On his deathbed in France in 1890, he told his brother, “The sadness will last forever”

Answers, descending from the top (1-37)﻿: Juice truce; talc; Concord, New Hampshire; Nefertiti; Omaha’s Zoo; Missouri River; Australia; 96; Ottawa; the oral stage; Connecticut; James Cooke; a weed; fire when Rome burned; the 1975; goose bumps; Annapolis; Luxembourg; jealousy; a choker; mustering; Duke of Wellington; Midway; The Big Easy; Bad Teacher; a paradox; Strom Thurmond; tectonic plates; La Traviata; steeplechase; Dawn of the Dead; ﻿Miguel de Cervantes; a kingmaker; McKinsey; Mount Everest; Maldives; a forgery

(38-53): A score; Teddy Roosevelt; it’s snowing; the Air Force; Jorge Luis Borges; Bayreuth; John Lennon and Paul McCartney; the Liberal Party; the Tagus River; circus; the Treasury Department; the Battle of New Orleans; the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; the Federalists; typhoons; Vincent van Gogh