Can You Answer the Jeopardy! Clues James Holzhauer Couldn’t?

Photo: Jeopardy!/YouTube

This quiz has been updated to reflect the latest questions James Holzhauer got wrong.

James Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler whose parents could very well be an encyclopedia and a dictionary, has been wiping that bright blue Jeopardy! floor clean with his strategic aggressiveness since debuting on the show earlier this month. As of publishing time, he’s accrued just above $1 million in winnings over 14 consecutive games, an astonishing pace that should be making Jeopardy!’s greatest champion, Ken Jennings, shvitzing a bit. (He seems to be chill about it at the moment.)

But enough of his stats: Are you smarter than this punk? Think you have what it takes to beat him on a clue? Ha-ha, sure. Knock yourself out. Below are the 18 questions that, as of this publication, Holzhauer has so far buzzed in on and gotten incorrect, plus the category each question came from. Let’s see how much you actually know! And to check anything you might’ve gotten wrong, we’ve included an answer key at the bottom. Remember, you have about .05 seconds to form something in your head before he pounces on that buzzer. (Note: Like the show itself, this quiz acknowledges multiple answer variations as the correct response. Also, we won’t make you answer in the form of a question.) Good luck!

WE WILL ROCK YOU: In 2018 this band “didn’t have a dime but I always had a vision, always had high, high hopes” AMERICAN HISTORY: A 1975 N.Y. Daily News headline after this man opposed a federal bailout: “To City: Drop Dead” PHRASE ORIGINS: 19th-century exhibitions saw fire brigades competing either using water, or in one of these, now a term for a practice effort AMERICAN HISTORY: On June 1, 1660, Mary Dyer, one of this religious sect’s “Boston martyrs,” was hanged on Boston Common THE FIRST WINNER: In 1903 Maurice Garin was its first winner in 94 hours, 33 minutes, 14 seconds HOLIDAYS & OBSERVANCES: Constitution Day is September 17; this related set is celebrated every December 15 ROOT '66: Modern auto safety took a big step in 1966 as LBJ signed bills mandating seatbelts and rupture-resistant these MONET-PUNNY: A common sight was walking around Monet who worked outdoors, as in a cliff walk in this Channel-side French region DON'T TREAD ON MEME: A 2016 interview with this Batman actor found him looking sad; the internet then made him the meme we deserve BALLET: The creators of 1943’s Fancy Free called each other Lenny & Jerry—Leonard Bernstein and this choreographer LET’S GO TO THE WILDLIFE REFUGE: More than 5,000 of these big deer spend winters at the Wyoming national refuge named for them JOURNALISTS: Often called the first “war” one of these, Crimean war reporter William Howard Russell preferred “special” one AMERICAN POETRY: Frank O’Hara’s most famous poem is “The Day Lady Died,” in which he reads about this jazz singer’s death in 1959 THE CIVIL WAR: On July 21, 1861, the Union attacked the Confederates near a stone bridge crossing this creek in the first battle of it MUSIC FESTIVALS: At the Montreux Jazz Festival, you might see smoke on the water of this Swiss lake’s shoreline CAR TALK: Introduced in the 1980s, this Ferrari model has a name that means "red head" SCIENCE CENTRAL: In 1916, the great chemist Gilbert Lewis called the central part of an atom this, a word we use for the seed of an apricot pit SMORGAS-WORD: Almost before & after: "Ne m'oubliez pas" flowers bloom as a Dallas TV spinoff

Answers, descending from the top: Panic at the Disco; Gerald Ford; a dry run; the Quakers; the Tour de France; the Bill of Rights; fuel tanks; Normandy; Ben Affleck; Jerome Robbins; elk; correspondent; Billie Holiday; First Battle of Bull Run; Lake Geneva; Testarossa; kernel; Forget-Me-Nots Landing