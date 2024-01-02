Jeremy Renner Feels ‘Ready’ to Return to Mayor of Kingstown

Photo: Paramount +

One year after his snowplowing accident that left him with critical injuries, Jeremy Renner is returning to his fictional life in politics as the Mayor of Kingstown. He tells Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during the CNN New Year’s Eve special that he is returning to work on the third season very soon. “It’s been a wonderfully busy year,” he said of his successful year of recovery. “I think I’m ready, and I think I’m strong enough. I literally go back in a week.” Last April, Renner attended the premiere of his Disney+ show Rennervations in person, a show that aided in his emotional recovery and his first step to returning to normalcy. On Monday, he released his newest song, “Wait,” dedicated to his daughter to accompany his upcoming EP Love and Titanium, about his life while rehabilitating from the accident. While he’s progressed a lot in the past year, he explains there’s more to be done, “There’s a lot for me to fight for. Recovery is a one-way road in my mind. I still work hard every day.”