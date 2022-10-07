Jesse Roth Hasn’t Quite Mastered a Boston Accent

Despite living in these frankly precedented times, we are fully existing in the future. And a futuristic lifestyle calls for a modern approach to our traditional “Follow Friday” column. We at Vulture have pivoted from our Luddite ways, opting for a more interactive digital angle on what was once mere text on a web page. We want you to get to know our favorite up-and-coming comics, writers, and generally funny social-media presences face-to-face (or at least screen-to-screen). So we hope you enjoy our new and improved Instagram Live–based version of “Follow Friday.”

This week, I sat down with noted multi-multi-multi-hyphenate Jesse Roth (The Mess, Dancing No Talking, always wearing An Outfit ™ onstage) for a chat about laundry day, intersectional taste in music among friend groups, and L.A.-based fashion brands. She chronicled her comedic awakening via a Mindy Kaling play centering Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, shared her picks for favorite autumnal albums, and described her dream fashion sponsorship (Big Bud Press and Fashion Brand Company, take heed!). She also offered some excellent advice for creatives struggling to wear all their multiple hats: “Don’t get caught up in the multi-hyphenate-ness and just, day-to-day, do what feels good. There was a time where it was about covering all the bases so that I was more marketable, and I would overwhelm myself with Oh, I don’t have a packet, I don’t have this. You’ll drive yourself crazy trying to do everything. Really think about what things actually feel good and are fun to do, and do those things.”

You can find Jesse on Twitter at @blessyroth and on Instagram at @messyroth.