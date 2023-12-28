Jessica Chastain Isn’t Going to Play Evelyn Hugo

Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP

This news is under no obligation to make sense to you. Jessica Chastain confirmed to E! News that there is “no possibility” for her to play Evelyn Hugo in the film adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. “But I love how excited the fans are,” Chastain explained on the hype around the film. “When I was working on Broadway, every single day, they’d be outside, when I was signing, with the books. I just love how wonderful that fan base is. I look forward to watching it and I’m sorry to disappoint everyone out there!” In April, Chastain declined to sign the physical novel out of A Doll’s House stage door as she felt it was “taking credit for someone else’s work” and clarified that she had not read a “bad script.” She has expressed interest in the role as early as January on Watch What Happens Live.

The upcoming Netflix film is set to be directed by Leslye Headland, with a script written by Liz Tigelaar. It follows a young journalist chosen by a Hollywood legend and sex symbol, Evelyn Hugo, to write her biography after she dies, uncovering much more of her life than the public saw. Guess we won’t be chipping our tooth for Jessica Chastain, at least not in this specific role.