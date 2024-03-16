Jimmie Allen’s Former Manager Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Jimmie Allen’s former manager is dropping her lawsuit against him, less than a year after she took legal action last May and accused the country singer of rape and sexual abuse over a period of 18 months until 2022. Allen previously denied the allegations and claimed that they had a consensual “sexual relationship.” Per a Thursday court filing obtained by Billboard, attorneys for the Jane Doe accuser and Allen have now jointly asked a judge to dismiss her claims against him. Allen also agreed to drop a defamation countersuit he filed against her. Jane Doe’s attorney, Elizabeth Fegan, confirmed to Billboard that her client reached a mutual agreement with Allen, adding, “This decision reflects only that both parties desire to move past litigation.”

People reports that Jane Doe still plans to sue Allen’s former management company, Wide Open Music, and its founder, Ash Bowers. Wide Open Music was accused in the original lawsuit of negligence and participation in a venture engaged in sex trafficking, among other counts. Per the complaint, the company knew of Jimmie Allen’s alleged behavior but did not protect her (and ultimately fired her). Bowers previously told Variety that he was unaware of a “sexual or physical relationship” between Allen and Jane Doe until she brought it up during an October 2022 meeting, after which Allen was fired. Bowers has denied that Jane Doe was fired in retaliation.

Meanwhile, another sexual assault case against Allen is still ongoing. A second anonymous accuser filed a lawsuit against him in June 2023, alleging that he ejaculated inside her despite her repeatedly telling him not to — and also secretly recorded the July 2022 encounter. Allen admitted to having unprotected sex with her. However, he denied ejaculating and claimed that the anonymous woman consented to being recorded. He later countersued, alleging that she illegally took his phone after the encounter. In the wake of the lawsuits against Allen, his previous record label and booking agency both cut ties with him. He was also dropped by his PR firm.