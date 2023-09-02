Parakeets Curate a Vibe to Mourn Jimmy Buffett’s Death

Photo: Sean Zannis)/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Jimmy Buffett’s impact went beyond just the retirement and vacation community; people of all ages were singing along to “Margaritaville” and looking at their watch, proclaiming it was five o’clock somewhere. As Parrotheads and Parakeets alike heard the news of Buffett’s passing, they went online to curate the vibes for the man who was the original vibe curator. They began posting memes and memories of their beloved Buffett to TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) because the man who celebrated relaxation and positivity would not want people sulking around with a melting frozen marg’ all day. Fans were lovingly taking shots from their Margaritaville crocs and making frozen beverages to pay respects to the singer. “To be clear, this is not a joke I am MOURNING,” wrote one TikToker as she made a drink. Others were thanking him for the memories made with their families who introduced them to Buffett’s music. Another TikToker posted a video with two pictures: one of her and her father at a Buffett concert recently and another from her childhood. She captioned it, “Thanks for the memories, Jimmy.”

Jimmy Buffett and Kermit the Frog

sing "Caribbean Amphibian" 1998 pic.twitter.com/8zShXg2qCn — Muppet Wiki ✪ (@MuppetWiki) September 2, 2023

RIP Jimmy Buffett who had .25 seconds of screen time in Jurassic World and knew exactly how to use it. pic.twitter.com/5IKYsRPMkl — Katie (@KatiePZim) September 2, 2023

He created Margaritaville is what he did. He coined the phrases “5 o’clock somewhere” and “cheeseburger in paradise” single-handed. He was a brave American singer-songwriter who pioneered the island escapism lifestyle. And in this house, Jimmy Buffett is a hero, end of story. pic.twitter.com/XaEI8usKJH — Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) September 2, 2023

RIP Jimmy Buffett.



I hope you’re up in paradise saying this to a cheeseburger: pic.twitter.com/s2A5l2jm3O — ITYSL memes 💦🥩 (@ITYSL_memes) September 2, 2023

@hotdogwover Posting this from my drafts🥹 Thanks for the memories Jimmy. Rest in peace, legend 🤍 ♬ Come Monday - Jimmy Buffett

when jimmy buffett said "some people claim that there's a woman to blame but i know it's my own damn fault," that was the first time anyone ever took radical accountability — jay (@listenupnerds) July 24, 2023

If anyone is curious the flag IS at half mast at Margaritaville Palm Springs pic.twitter.com/xo7bUFgzdH — Amanda Hasaka (@ahasaka) September 2, 2023

RIP to one of the small business owners at Citywalk. You taught me it was okay to think it was 5 o'clock somewhere. pic.twitter.com/htUQoyvwC3 — Americana At Brand Memes (@americanamemes) September 2, 2023