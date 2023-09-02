Parakeets Curate a Vibe to Mourn Jimmy Buffett’s Death

Jimmy Buffett’s impact went beyond just the retirement and vacation community; people of all ages were singing along to “Margaritaville” and looking at their watch, proclaiming it was five o’clock somewhere. As Parrotheads and Parakeets alike heard the news of Buffett’s passing, they went online to curate the vibes for the man who was the original vibe curator. They began posting memes and memories of their beloved Buffett to TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) because the man who celebrated relaxation and positivity would not want people sulking around with a melting frozen marg’ all day. Fans were lovingly taking shots from their Margaritaville crocs and making frozen beverages to pay respects to the singer. “To be clear, this is not a joke I am MOURNING,” wrote one TikToker as she made a drink. Others were thanking him for the memories made with their families who introduced them to Buffett’s music. Another TikToker posted a video with two pictures: one of her and her father at a Buffett concert recently and another from her childhood. She captioned it, “Thanks for the memories, Jimmy.”
