Fall Out Boy Approves Jimmy Butler’s Emo Phase

Jimmy Butler may have ditched his straightened, sideswept bangs on the court, but don’t get it twisted — he’s still emo. The Miami Heat player joined forces with Fall Out Boy to star in the band’s latest video, for “So Much (for) Stardust.” Butler’s hairstyle is intact in the clip, where he dons a glitzy hat and outfit to play a plaintive cowboy. (Maybe NBA Media Day was right before this shoot?) The video credits him as “Heat Wentz,” a.k.a. the cooler counterpart of video co-star Pete Wentz. Now what’ll it take to get Heat Wentz onto the remix?

