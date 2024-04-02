The Industry Pays Tribute to Joe Flaherty

Joe Flaherty, a founding member of SCTV who also starred as Harold Weir on Freaks and Geeks, died on April 1. After receiving confirmation that this wasn’t a horrible April Fools’ joke, celebrities who knew and loved him have been honoring his career as a comedian and actor. Martin Short told CBC that he “relied on [Flaherty] desperately” after joining SCTV. “In over 50 years of our friendship, there were very few people as wise or hilarious when it came to comedy, teaching improvisation and the art of character work as Joe,” Short added in a statement to Rolling Stone. “In SCTV we called him the anchor. In life, he was simply the funniest man in the room. I just adored him.”
Martin Scorsese, who directed a yet-to-be-released SCTV reunion special, expressed his “admiration” and “love” for Flaherty’s work in a statement to Rolling Stone. “I’ve always been drawn to comedians and comic actors — they have to be disciplined, observant, practiced,” he said. “It’s no exaggeration to say that they pretty much have to be great. And Joe was great, a true master of his art.” Flaherty has also been remembered on social media by his Happy Gilmore co-star Adam Sandler, his on-screen daughter Jennifer Tilly, and more. Below, find tributes from across the industry.