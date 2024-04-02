The Industry Pays Tribute to Joe Flaherty

Photo: Jim Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Joe Flaherty, a founding member of SCTV who also starred as Harold Weir on Freaks and Geeks, died on April 1. After receiving confirmation that this wasn’t a horrible April Fools’ joke, celebrities who knew and loved him have been honoring his career as a comedian and actor. Martin Short told CBC that he “relied on [Flaherty] desperately” after joining SCTV. “In over 50 years of our friendship, there were very few people as wise or hilarious when it came to comedy, teaching improvisation and the art of character work as Joe,” Short added in a statement to Rolling Stone. “In SCTV we called him the anchor. In life, he was simply the funniest man in the room. I just adored him.”

Martin Scorsese, who directed a yet-to-be-released SCTV reunion special, expressed his “admiration” and “love” for Flaherty’s work in a statement to Rolling Stone. “I’ve always been drawn to comedians and comic actors — they have to be disciplined, observant, practiced,” he said. “It’s no exaggeration to say that they pretty much have to be great. And Joe was great, a true master of his art.” Flaherty has also been remembered on social media by his Happy Gilmore co-star Adam Sandler, his on-screen daughter Jennifer Tilly, and more. Below, find tributes from across the industry.

Remembering comedic actor Joe Flaherty who has passed away at the age of 82.



Honoring Mr. Flaherty’s legacy by sharing one of my favorite line deliveries from 1997’s The Wrong Guy where he portrayed the father of Jennifer Tilly’s narcoleptic character:



“Oh, honey, just having… pic.twitter.com/aEJBRwEiB6 — Fantastic Tilly (@FantasticTilly) April 2, 2024

#SCTV was easily one of the greatest sketch comedies in the history of television with some of the most brilliant comic actors ever assembled in one show. Thank you #JoeFlaherty- your legacy of laughs will last from here to eternity. #RIP pic.twitter.com/xANitEQr3c — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 2, 2024

So sad to hear about dear Joe. He was my TV dad and a true comedy hero. Always happy to tell any story about your favorite SCTV sketch, he was just the greatest guy. I will truly miss him and always be grateful to have known him. Rest in comedy, Joe. https://t.co/lWrh3T8zC6 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) April 2, 2024

We’ve lost another of my idols. RIP Joe Flaherty

1941-2024 pic.twitter.com/bcVtfaAiPG — Joel Murray (@JoelMurray9of9) April 2, 2024

I was incredibly fortunate to have worked with Joe Flaherty a few times. A sweet man that produced a lot of laughs. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) April 2, 2024

Poor Count Floyd — never got to preview the awful movies he showed. Good god Joe Flaherty was to-the-core funny. https://t.co/oUNgPp1FnL — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 2, 2024

Joe Flaherty made me crack up so hard it ruined takes. My favorite days on set were the ones where we had scenes together. What a lovely guy. — John Francis Daley (@JohnFDaley) April 2, 2024

So sorry to hear about the loss of comedy legend Joe Flaherty today. One of my true heroes from @sctv Growing up watching him made me think about comedy in a completely different way. I was so lucky to get to work with him and spend time with him. In fact he was our first… pic.twitter.com/sbU5fa5ZFx — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) April 2, 2024

RIP Joe Flaherty. Lovely guy and good grief, he was funny. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) April 2, 2024

RIP Joe Flaherty.



I was lucky enough to work with him twice, on Innerspace and Runaway Daughters. One of the nicest people in the biz. SCTV made me a fan for life.https://t.co/dwtWKDcdwn — Joe Dante (@joe_dante) April 2, 2024

When I was barely a year old I appeared as "the blonde bomber" in the Count Floyd DTV movie Making Real Funny Home Videos, someone filmed me fighting another kid and narrated it like a boxing match, RIP Joe Flaherty, glad I could be a tiny (and questionable) part of your legacy❤️ pic.twitter.com/75PuUcNk6e — Keenan Tamblyn (@KeenanTamblyn) April 2, 2024