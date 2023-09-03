Joe Jonas Files for Divorce From Sophie Turner

Who gets custody of Taylor Swift? Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce. In a petition for dissolution of marriage obtained by Today, their marriage is referred to as “irretrievably broken.” It requests joint custody of their two kids. As for why? A TMZ source said, “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.” Sophie Turner liking to party should be no surprise to anyone that has met a 27-year-old, but hey.

A source previously told People that Jonas has retained a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage to the Game of Thrones actress. TMZ was the first to report that Jonas has been consulting with divorce lawyers in Los Angeles and is preparing to file divorce documents. Amid the divorce speculation, Jonas was seen wearing his wedding ring during the Jonas Brothers concert on Sunday night and on a Labor Day post on Instagram. He was also spotted in public a few weeks ago without his wedding ring. Representatives for Jonas did not immediately return Vulture’s request for comment, while representatives for Turner declined to comment.

The pair first met when Jonas slid into Turner’s Instagram DMs in 2016. They got engaged the following year and are now parents to a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old daughter. According to TMZ, the couple have been having marital problems for at least half a year. For the past three months, Jonas has reportedly been caring for their two young children “pretty much all of the time,” even while touring with his brothers. Turner attended the JoBros tour in New York just last month, notably sporting a “Mr. Perfectly Fine” friendship bracelet. The song is widely rumored to be about Taylor Swift’s breakup with Jonas. If a divorce happens, perhaps the track will hit a little different for Turner.

