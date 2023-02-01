Drift Off With Joe Pera’s New Podcast

Photo: Chestnut Walnut

Joe Pera, who has already helped put audiences to sleep (in a good way) via the mediums of live stand-up comedy, animated special, and live-action television show, is now going to help people doze off into slumber via podcast as well. The comedian, Buffalo Bills fan, and human coffee antidote just wants people to get a good night’s rest, and who can blame him? Drifting Off With Joe Pera, an independent podcast with music and sound design by Ryan Dann — who composed the soundscapes that helped make Pera’s Adult Swim show Joe Pera Talks With You so relaxing — is coming to a podcast platform near you, Pera announced February 1 on Twitter. “Hello, my name is Joe Pera, and I’m back on my bullshit,” he gently murmurs in a teaser accompanying the announcement. “Sorry, my nephews wrote that.”

Finally doing a Sleep Podcast. First ep out Sunday: pic.twitter.com/GtSRyToYKE — Joe Pera (@JosephPera) February 1, 2023

The podcast will be supported by Patreon contributions, consist of 15-minute episodes, feature guest scores from musicians Pera and Dann admire (“Trying for wil.i.am, but no promises”), and will be available, beginning Febraury 5, on the first Sunday of each month. “We just wanted to keep exploring the territory where sleep and comedy overlap” Pera says in the teaser. “The first episode is about soup: making soup, eating soup, talking to your friends about soup.” You may as well throw away your bottle of melatonin now.