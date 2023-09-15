Joe Pera Is Bringing His New Comedy Special Directly to You

Forget about Eras Tour. This is Pera’s Tour: a stand-up special based on comedian Joe Pera’s recent year-and-a-half-long tour of places like the upper Midwest, the lower Midwest, Buffalo, Scotland, and Phoenix, to say nothing of Seattle, Montana, Texas, and more. The creator of too-pure-for-this-world Adult Swim series Joe Pera Talks With You has made his very first hour-long special, called Joe Pera: Slow and Steady, and he’s independently financing, producing, and releasing it himself. In a trailer for this autumnal comedic event, Pera sits at a picnic table holding a brown leaf, explaining how now was the time after 15 years to release a special, and shouting out everyone on his team who helped bring the thing together.

“I think it came out real nice,” he says, twirling his leaf, “and if you wanna watch, you’ll hopefully laugh a bit and say, ‘That was a dang good way to spend 56 minutes and 41 seconds.’” And as for why he financed it himself, he says, “Who needs savings anyhow?” Slow and Steady was filmed at the Opera House in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in June and will premiere on Pera’s YouTube channel, @JoePeraComedy, and on JoePera.com, on Friday, October 6, at 8 p.m. ET. Speaking of which, if you’ve never been to JoePera.com, it’s a real treat.