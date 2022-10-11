Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images; JC Olivera/FilmMagic

Two Canadians are going to take on the life of late Canadian actor John Candy. Well, ok. Ryan Reynolds is the only Canadian. Colin Hanks is American, but he does know the Canadian national anthem, so that counts for something. Per Variety, Amazon’s Prime Video is now in negotiations to acquire the currently untitled film, which — with the permission of Candy’s family — will include previously unreleased home videos, archives, and interviews. We first heard about this project when Reynolds tweeted last October that his production company Maximum Effort was going to release a documentary about Candy’s life. “With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him. So much so, Maximum Effort is working on a documentary on his life with Colin Hanks. Expect tears,” announced Reynolds at the time. The project is supported by Candy’s children, Christopher Candy and Jennifer Candy. John died in 1994 from a heart attack while filming Wagons East in Durango, Mexico, and was known for films like Planes, Trains and Automobiles and National Lampoon’s Vacation. Now, at what point in the production process do they start talking about maple syrup…

With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him. So much so, @maximumeffort is working on a documentary on his life with @colinhanks. Expect tears. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 10, 2022

This post has been updated.