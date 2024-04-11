JoJo Siwa Demotes Herself to CEO of Gay Pop

Layoffs start now. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

In a move that shocked both the business community and the gay community, JoJo Siwa has been unanimously appointed the CEO of gay pop. Granted, the board appears to include only Siwa herself, but maybe that’s just because Elton John is busy writing musicals. In an interview with TMZ, Siwa answered for the backlash she elicited last week by calling herself the “inventor” of gay pop. Siwa acknowledged that she did not invent gay pop. “Madonna, Lady Gaga, fucking Michael Jackson, there’s so many people who have made gay pop,” she conceded. In fact, the humble singer said she’s not even the “president” of gay pop. She’s in more of a managerial role. “I do wanna be a piece of making it bigger than it already is. I wanna bring more attention to it,” Siwa says in the interview. “I might be like the CEO, or the CMO.” In her position as gay pop CEO, we hope that Siwa will appoint Chappell Roan as secretary of transportation, as she already has ideas about how to go (hot).